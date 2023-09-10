Three Days Left To Buy Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

It looks like Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Irish Continental Group's shares on or after the 14th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 6th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is €0.049 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.19 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Irish Continental Group has a trailing yield of approximately 4.1% on its current stock price of £3.93. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Irish Continental Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 49% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Irish Continental Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Irish Continental Group's 5.0% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Irish Continental Group has delivered an average of 6.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Irish Continental Group? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Irish Continental Group from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while Irish Continental Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, Irish Continental Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

