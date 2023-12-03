Three Days Left To Buy LBI Capital Berhad (KLSE:LBICAP) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that LBI Capital Berhad (KLSE:LBICAP) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase LBI Capital Berhad's shares before the 7th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.02 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.02 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, LBI Capital Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current stock price of MYR0.51. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether LBI Capital Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether LBI Capital Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for LBI Capital Berhad

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 50% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

Click here to see how much of its profit LBI Capital Berhad paid out over the last 12 months.

Story continues

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. LBI Capital Berhad reported a loss last year, and the general trend suggests its earnings have also been declining in recent years, making us wonder if the dividend is at risk.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. LBI Capital Berhad's dividend payments per share have declined at 7.1% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Get our latest analysis on LBI Capital Berhad's balance sheet health here.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid LBI Capital Berhad? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. Overall, it's hard to get excited about LBI Capital Berhad from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for LBI Capital Berhad (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.