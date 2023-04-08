Three Days Left To Buy mobilezone holding ag (VTX:MOZN) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

mobilezone holding ag (VTX:MOZN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase mobilezone holding ag's shares on or after the 12th of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CHF0.90 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CHF0.90 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, mobilezone holding ag has a trailing yield of approximately 6.3% on its current stock price of CHF14.4. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether mobilezone holding ag's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. mobilezone holding ag paid out more than half (72%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether mobilezone holding ag generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 37% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at mobilezone holding ag, with earnings per share up 2.9% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, mobilezone holding ag has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is mobilezone holding ag an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? While earnings per share growth has been modest, mobilezone holding ag's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about mobilezone holding ag from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in mobilezone holding ag for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for mobilezone holding ag and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

