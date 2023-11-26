Three Days Left To Buy Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Readers hoping to buy Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Waste Management's shares before the 30th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.70 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.80 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Waste Management has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $172.01. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Waste Management paid out a comfortable 48% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (67%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Waste Management's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Waste Management, with earnings per share up 5.2% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Waste Management has delivered 6.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Waste Management an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share growth has been modest, and it's interesting that Waste Management is paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Waste Management today.

In light of that, while Waste Management has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Waste Management that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

