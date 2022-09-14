Three days left to score a $110 discount on Disrupt 2022 tickets

A ticket to TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 gets you inside all three days of the most important tech conference in the world and access to a future of unlimited promise. For the next three days, prospective attendees will receive an $1,100 discount on a full-priced admission, making now the perfect time to score a ticket. Set for October 18–20 in San Francisco, the event will welcome 10,000 in-person attendees, and the opportunity to join them on a steep discount ends on September 16 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Every year, Disrupt captures the imagination of people around the world. There’s a massive global audience eager to hear the buzz about dynamic new startups, larger trends in the industry, and prognostications made by legendary tech visionaries. Plenty of news will break, and you’ve got to be there if you want to gather the inside secrets, absorb the knowledge, and forge the relationships that could one day get you on the famed main stage.

Whether you’re looking for an angel round, a new job, or a new cofounder, the opportunities at Disrupt 2022 are boundless. Chance encounters and crucial introductions are natural products of a convention floor filled with so many change-makers and like-minded aspirants. The expo hall is devoted to showcasing hundreds of up-and-coming new projects from the next generation of founders. Opportunity and inspiration abound where the newest developments in fintech, AI, ML, web 3.0, crypto, and consumer apps all begin to emerge.

With just a bit of information about your background and goals, the Disrupt 2022 app can match you up with some of the people you really ought to meet. Available weeks before Disrupt 2022 kicks off, the service will set you up for success before you even arrive.

Disrupt 2022’s round table conversations offer the opportunity to hear from great minds up close, without the pressure of immediate conversations. There will be insightful conversations on all manner of subjects — the founder of Otter.ai will talk about using AI to cut meeting costs and save time; the CEO of alphaa.io will shed light on the way that NFTs can tackle real-world problems; the co-founder of Pentas Ventures will break down the Gen Z equation; and the co-founder and CEO of BUX will dive deep into scaling fintech.

The biggest names in the tech industry are all invested in Disrupt 2022, asserting their presence with sponsorships and eyes on the ground, scouting out for hot talent and startups worth investing in. Google Cloud and Dell, two major sponsors, both offer programs dedicated to boosting entrepreneurs just entering the ecosystem. JPMorgan’s Capital Connect, another sponsor, is an all-in-one service that provides VCs with everything they need to grow their funds.

The value of being at Disrupt 2022 is incalculable, but you can save $1,100 off your ticket for the next three days, until September 16 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

