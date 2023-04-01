Three Days Left Until Dinkelacker AG (BST:DWB) Trades Ex-Dividend

It looks like Dinkelacker AG (BST:DWB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Dinkelacker's shares on or after the 5th of April will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be €32.00 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €32.00 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Dinkelacker has a trailing yield of approximately 2.2% on its current stock price of €1480. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Dinkelacker paid out more than half (62%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Dinkelacker generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 64% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Dinkelacker earnings per share are up 3.1% per annum over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Dinkelacker has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.1% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Dinkelacker? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Dinkelacker from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into Dinkelacker, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Dinkelacker (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

