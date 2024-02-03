Three Days Left Until Frontier Transport Holdings Limited (JSE:FTH) Trades Ex-Dividend

Frontier Transport Holdings Limited (JSE:FTH) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Frontier Transport Holdings' shares on or after the 7th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 12th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be R01.3738 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed R0.59 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Frontier Transport Holdings has a trailing yield of 8.0% on the current share price of R07.40. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Frontier Transport Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Frontier Transport Holdings paid out 50% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 34% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Frontier Transport Holdings earnings per share are up 7.7% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Frontier Transport Holdings has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Frontier Transport Holdings has delivered an average of 16% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Frontier Transport Holdings worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Frontier Transport Holdings paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

So while Frontier Transport Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Frontier Transport Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

