Three Days Left Until Nordwest Handel AG (FRA:NWX) Trades Ex-Dividend

Nordwest Handel AG (FRA:NWX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Nordwest Handel's shares before the 18th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is €0.80 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €0.80 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Nordwest Handel has a trailing yield of approximately 3.7% on its current stock price of €21.8. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Nordwest Handel's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Nordwest Handel has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Nordwest Handel generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Nordwest Handel paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Nordwest Handel's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Nordwest Handel has increased its dividend at approximately 2.1% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Has Nordwest Handel got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We like that Nordwest Handel has been successfully growing its earnings per share at a nice rate and reinvesting most of its profits in the business. However, we note the high cashflow payout ratio with some concern. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

In light of that, while Nordwest Handel has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Nordwest Handel (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

