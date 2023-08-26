Three Days Left Until Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) Trades Ex-Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Pet Valu Holdings' shares on or after the 30th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Pet Valu Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current stock price of CA$25.56. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Pet Valu Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Pet Valu Holdings paid out just 24% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 34% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Pet Valu Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's vaguely disappointing to see earnings per share declined -4.5% on last year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Pet Valu Holdings has delivered an average of 216% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past two years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Pet Valu Holdings? Pet Valu Holdings has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Pet Valu Holdings from a dividend perspective.

While it's tempting to invest in Pet Valu Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Pet Valu Holdings that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

