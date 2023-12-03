Three Days Left Until PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (KLSE:PETDAG) Trades Ex-Dividend

PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad (KLSE:PETDAG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's shares on or after the 7th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.20 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.62 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current stock price of MYR22.3. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. It paid out 87% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 36% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's not ideal to see PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.5% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad's dividend payments per share have declined at 5.1% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

The Bottom Line

Has PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad you should know about.

