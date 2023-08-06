Three Days Left Until Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) Trades Ex-Dividend

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Quartix Technologies investors that purchase the stock on or after the 10th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.015 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.078 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Quartix Technologies has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current stock price of £2.38. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Quartix Technologies's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Quartix Technologies paid out a comfortable 40% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 68% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Quartix Technologies's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. So we're not too excited that Quartix Technologies's earnings are down 4.1% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, eight years ago, Quartix Technologies has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Quartix Technologies for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have fallen significantly, although at least Quartix Technologies paid out less than half of its profits and free cash flow over the last year, leaving some margin of safety. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Quartix Technologies from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in Quartix Technologies as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Quartix Technologies. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Quartix Technologies and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

