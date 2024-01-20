Three Days Left Until Reunert Limited (JSE:RLO) Trades Ex-Dividend

Reunert Limited (JSE:RLO) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Reunert's shares on or after the 24th of January, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is R2.49 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of R3.32 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Reunert has a trailing yield of approximately 5.5% on its current stock price of ZAR60.53. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Reunert is paying out an acceptable 57% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 50% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's not ideal to see Reunert's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.3% a year over the previous five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Reunert's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.1% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Reunert for the upcoming dividend? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

If you want to look further into Reunert, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Reunert and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

