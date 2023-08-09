The three-year decline in earnings might be taking its toll on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shareholders as stock falls 6.6% over the past week

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) share price is 118% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 6.6% over a week. But note that the broader market is down 0.4% since last week, and this may have impacted MGM Resorts International's share price.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 6.6%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years of share price growth, MGM Resorts International actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 36% per year.

Thus, it seems unlikely that the market is focussed on EPS growth at the moment. Given this situation, it makes sense to look at other metrics too.

It could be that the revenue growth of 33% per year is viewed as evidence that MGM Resorts International is growing. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth, and maybe shareholder's faith in better days ahead will be rewarded.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that MGM Resorts International has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 33% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 11%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MGM Resorts International better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for MGM Resorts International you should know about.

