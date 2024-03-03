The three-year decline in earnings for Techbase Industries Berhad KLSE:TECHBASE) isn't encouraging, but shareholders are still up 5.5% over that period

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term Techbase Industries Berhad (KLSE:TECHBASE) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 62% in three years, versus a market decline of about 9.4%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 36% in the last 90 days.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Given that Techbase Industries Berhad only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last three years Techbase Industries Berhad saw its revenue shrink by 11% per year. That is not a good result. The share price decline of 18% compound, over three years, is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. Of course, it's the future that will determine whether today's price is a good one. We'd be pretty wary of this one until it makes a profit, because we don't specialize in finding turnaround situations.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Techbase Industries Berhad's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Techbase Industries Berhad's TSR of 5.5% over the last 3 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Techbase Industries Berhad has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 21% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 8%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Techbase Industries Berhad has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

