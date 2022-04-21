Colorado Community College System

Finalists to participate in virtual public forums April 25-28

Three Finalists Announced in Front Range Community College President Search

The three finalists, left to right, are Dr. Tricia Johnson, Vice President of the Westminster Campus and Brighton Center at Front Range Community College; Dr. Colleen Simpson, Vice President of Student Services and Regional Learning Centers at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College; and Dr. Stephen Cain, Chief of Staff/Chief Strategy Officer at Montgomery College in Maryland.

Denver, CO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia announced three finalists in the running for president of Front Range Community College (FRCC).

FRCC President Andy Dorsey will step down on June 30, 2022 as part of his planned retirement, concluding a 29-year career with the college and 13 years as president.

The search advisory committee, comprised of college and community representatives, conducted a thorough screening and preliminary interviews with applicants in order to identify those best suited to lead FRCC with long-term success.

The three finalists are (in alphabetical order by last name):

Dr. Stephen Cain, Chief of Staff/Chief Strategy Officer at Montgomery College in Maryland

Dr. Tricia Johnson, Vice President of the Westminster Campus and Brighton Center at Front Range Community College

Dr. Colleen Simpson, Vice President of Student Services and Regional Learning Centers at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

Bios for each finalist and information for upcoming forums are available on FRCC’s website at the following link: https://www.frontrange.edu/presidentialsearch.

Presidential finalists will meet with the Front Range community in April through virtual public forums to allow campus and college constituents to learn more about their experience, leadership style, and philosophies on a variety of issues.

Open forums are scheduled as follows. Links for virtual participation will be available soon on the FRCC’s website.

FINALIST VIRTUAL PUBLIC FORUMS Dr. Tricia Johnson



Monday, April 25, 2022



11-11:45 a.m.







Dr. Stephen Cain



Wednesday, April 27, 2022



9-9:45 a.m.



Dr. Colleen Simpson



Thursday, April 28, 2022



10-10:45 a.m.





Feedback surveys will be requested from participants who interact with finalists. Surveys will be reviewed by Chancellor Garcia prior to his selection of the new president. Input from the campus and community is encouraged and will be instrumental in the selection process.

Story continues

###

About Front Range Community College

Front Range Community College (FRCC) offers more than 100 degree and certificate programs from locations in Boulder County, Larimer County, Westminster, Brighton, and online. FRCC is a member of the Colorado Community College System.

About Colorado Community College System

The Colorado Community College System (CCCS) is the state’s largest system of higher education, delivering more than 1,000 programs to over 125,000 students annually through 13 colleges and 38 locations across Colorado. Our open access mission ensures all Coloradans who aspire to enrich their lives have access to quality higher education opportunities. The System Office provides leadership, advocacy and support to the colleges under the direction of the State Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education (SBCCOE). Join us in changing the way Colorado goes to college. Learn more at www.cccs.edu.

Attachment

CONTACT: CCCS Communications Colorado Community College System (720) 393-9824 CCCS.Communications@cccs.edu



