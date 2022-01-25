U.S. markets close in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,350.49
    -59.64 (-1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,106.30
    -258.20 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,604.07
    -251.06 (-1.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.49
    -42.02 (-2.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.34
    +1.03 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.00
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1279
    -0.0051 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7490
    +0.0140 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3486
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9780
    +0.0180 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,672.29
    +2,539.43 (+7.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    833.24
    +12.65 (+1.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,369.32
    +72.17 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Three Firms Lead the Industry in Customer Service to Financial Professionals

·2 min read

DALBAR's Financial Intermediary Service Award Winners Provide Knowledgeable Professional Support

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR congratulates the winners of the 2021 Financial Intermediary Service Award celebrating those financial services organizations providing industry-leading support to the financial professional community. This award looks specifically at the overall quality of telephone support on existing business provided to financial professionals and their staff. Of the 18 organizations tested, only three rose to DALBAR's exacting standards to earn this distinction, they are (listed alphabetically):

The financial community&#x002019;s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices. (PRNewsfoto/DALBAR, Inc.)
The financial community’s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices. (PRNewsfoto/DALBAR, Inc.)

  • Goldman Sachs

  • Pacific Life

  • Park Avenue Securities

All firms serving the financial professional community are encouraged to check on their own performance, as measured by DALBAR, by visiting award winner page.

DALBAR has long been working with and advocating for the financial professional community, helping them provide a superior standard of care to their clients and, in the case of this award, ensuring that they receive a superior standard of care from the companies whose products they sell. To determine which providers were delivering best-in-class service, DALBAR performed a year-long audit of actual interactions with financial professionals which were scored against comprehensive service standards and industry best practices.

DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager elaborates, "It is hard to overstate how important receiving quality support on existing business is for financial professionals. Having easy access to knowledgeable representatives and knowing that every transaction will be accurately processed means they have one less thing to worry about. Considering how frequently these financial professionals interact with service providers, having someone who is friendly and supportive makes their days more pleasant. Finally, one thing that sets the best financial service providers apart is that they value the financial professional's time, providing great service quickly and efficiently which frees them up to focus on building relationships and better serving their clients."

DALBAR, Inc. has a 45-year history and is recognized by industry and government as an independent third-party expert in the business of providing audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence. DALBAR certifications are recognized as a mark of excellence in the financial services community.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-firms-lead-the-industry-in-customer-service-to-financial-professionals-301467753.html

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock in 2022 -- And Never Sell

    Tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the largest corporations in the world, boasting a monster market cap of $2.7 trillion. It may be difficult to believe that the California-based company still has significant room to grow at these levels. Apple's signature device, the iPhone, was first released in 2007.

  • AT&T Rolls Out Fastest Broadband Internet for Homes

    AT&T Inc.&nbsp;is rolling out the fastest consumer broadband offered by major internet providers in an aggressive move aimed at cable providers. Some 5.2 million customers could sign on. AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh is on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • GE Misses Sales Expectations in Setback for Larry Culp’s Turnaround

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. missed Wall Street’s sales expectations for the fourth quarter as it grappled with worsening supply-chain pressures, a stumble for Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp as he readies a plan to break up the conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Plunge Anew as Fed, Russia Stoke Volatility: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leader

  • Taiwan Dangles Incentives to Strengthen Global Chipmaking Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan will push investment from foreign chip gear suppliers while offering incentives to attract overseas talent, part of a campaign to shore up its lead in making the semiconductors vital to future technologies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Plunge Anew as Fed, Russia Stoke Volatility: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Ko

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • Could Amazon Buy Kohl's? (The Struggling Retailer May Be for Sale)

    Amazon and Kohl's already have a business relationship and the brick-and-mortar retailer could solve a big problem for the digital giant's owned and operated brands.

  • Tellurian investor sues Charif Souki, alleging fraud and seeking millions

    The investor's legal team says the lawsuit could invite scrutiny into Charif Souki from federal regulators.

  • The 4% Rule Might Not Work, This Retirement Expert Says. Here’s His Strategy for a Downturn.

    The 4% rule might work, says economist Wade Pfau, but it also might not. He says investors need to account for a market downturn early in retirement to be able to survive one.

  • Tesla countersues JPMorgan, claims bank sought 'windfall' after Musk tweet

    Tesla Inc on Monday fought back against JPMorgan Chase & Co over a disputed bond contract, countersuing the bank for seeking a "windfall" following Elon Musk's notorious 2018 tweet that he might take his electric car company private. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Tesla accused JPMorgan of "bad faith and avarice" for demanding $162.2 million after the bank had unilaterally changed the terms of warrants it received when Tesla sold convertible bonds in 2014. "JPMorgan pressed its exorbitant demand as an act of retaliation against Tesla both for it having passed over JPMorgan in major business deals and out of senior JPMorgan executives' animus toward Mr. Musk," Tesla said.

  • Trian expected to revive its P&G playbook with Unilever

    Two and a half years ago Nelson Peltz, the billionaire activist investor who often presents himself as a partner with constructive advice for companies, told an audience of pension and hedge funds that no one had a monopoly on good ideas. Sitting only a few feet away, nodding in agreement, was Procter & Gamble Co Chief Executive David Taylor, who ended one of the industry's most acrimonious corporate battles by inviting Peltz onto P&G's board in 2018. For nearly four years until Peltz' retirement from the P&G board in August, the men traded ideas about how to woo new customers to buy Tide detergent and Pampers diapers.

  • ‘Product of USA’ on Foreign Meat Becomes Biden Antitrust Weapon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hamburger or a steak marked “Product of the USA” may contain beef from cattle raised as far away as Australia, a loose labeling practice that has grabbed President Joe Biden’s attention as he and anti-trust regulators set their sights on giant meatpacking conglomerates. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall as Stocks Mixed on Fed, Earnings: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHon

  • Banks Push Back Against China’s Plan to Curb Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are raising concerns to Chinese authorities about a plan to tighten rules on overseas stock listings, saying the draft rules are ambiguous and will expand Beijing’s regulatory reach outside the nation’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapS&P 500 Slumps 2% Amid Fed, Russia-Ukraine Jitters: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine Up

  • King Soopers grocery workers in the Denver area OK strike-ending contract that contains record raise

    A contract for more than 8,000 local workers contained the largest-ever raise for new employees as well as other provisions.

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Google offers new replacement for advertising cookies after 'FLoC' falls short

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday announced its second try at enabling advertisers to buy ads based on users' browsing interests without having to rely on what it has described as privacy-invasive tracking cookies. Google wants to block tracking cookies in its Chrome web browser by the end of next year, which would prevent advertising companies from logging the websites someone is visiting. Advertisers, website owners and privacy groups have all raised alarms over the planned transition, and complaints have led antitrust authorities in the United States, United Kingdom and elsewhere to watch Google's plans closely.

  • U.S. Food Supply Is Under Pressure, From Plants to Store Shelves

    Weeks of workers calling in sick have added to continuing supply and transportation disruptions, making grocery store shelves harder to fill.

  • Author: The ‘collision of two megatrends’ will upend work over the next decade

    The global workforce is rapidly aging, requiring both companies and employees to change what work looks like, according to a new book.

  • Kroger Workers Approve New Contract After Nine-Day Strike

    More than 8,000 unionized workers ratified a contract that gives them wage increases and better benefits, another win by employees as companies struggle with staffing.

  • Wynn Resorts to sell sports betting biz, Peloton responds to another TV show, Ford debuts new Bronco Raptor

    Julie Hyman highlights top business stories, including Wynn Resort's plans to sell its online sports betting business, Peloton suffering a PR setback after a character in 'Billions' suffered a heart attack while riding the Peloton bike, and Ford's debut for its 2022 Bronco Raptor.

  • China's Tencent fires 70 staff, blacklists 13 firms in anti-graft campaign

    Tencent Holdings, China's biggest social media and video games company, on Tuesday said it fired nearly 70 staff over bribery and embezzlement incidents last year and named 13 companies it had blacklisted from future contracts. Tencent said in a social media post that it had also reported more than 10 people to authorities over their actions. Tencent started its anti-graft campaign in 2019 and has been regularly reporting the results of its probes.