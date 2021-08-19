Three Haber Law Attorneys Recognized as Best Lawyers in America® 2022 Edition, Plus A "Lawyer of the Year" Award

David B. Haber, Franchesco Soto, and Christopher Utrera were named Best Lawyers in America® for another consecutive year.

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haber Law is pleased to announce the fifth year with multiple attorneys at the firm named as Best Lawyers in America® in recognition of their exceptional work. The 2022 edition will feature Managing and Founding Shareholder David B. Haber for his work in Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, and Litigation - Construction; Partner Franchesco (Frank) Soto for his work in Construction Law, Litigation - Construction; and Partner Christopher Utrera for his work in Construction Law.

This year, Mr. Soto has also been recognized with a five-year milestone and he received the Best Lawyers® 2022 Construction Law "Lawyer of the Year" award in Miami. Only one lawyer per metro and practice area receives "Lawyer of the Year" status, and this inclusion is awarded to the lawyer who receives the highest voter feedback.

The recognition from Best Lawyers® over multiple consecutive years speaks to the caliber of the Firm and its commitment to excellence.

Says Managing and Founding Shareholder at Haber Law, David B. Haber:

"We're known for our dedication to our clients and the important work that we do tirelessly on their behalf. This is a proud moment not only for those of us named Best Lawyers in America® but the Firm as a whole, as none of us do it alone. This is an especially big moment for Frank as an esteemed Lawyer of the Year. We are very proud of the success Frank has accomplished with the Firm over the past nine years and as Chair of the Construction Department."

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 108,000 industry-leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), with over 13 million evaluations received on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world.

About Haber Law

Haber Law is a 17-attorney boutique law firm based in Miami, Florida that focuses on construction law, including design and construction defects litigation, complex business litigation, condominium and homeowners association law, and all aspects of real estate law. Additional practice areas include aviation law, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and family law. The firm is committed to its core values of integrity, service, dedication, innovation, diversity, and success. Haber Law is located on the internet at www.haber.law and can be reached at 305-379-2400.

