Three High-Yielding Dividend Stocks With Returns Up To 6.1%

Following a week of significant losses, the U.S. stock market has shown signs of resilience, with stocks rebounding as investors focus on upcoming mega-cap earnings reports. This shifting landscape underscores the importance of stable investments like high-yielding dividend stocks, which can offer consistent returns in fluctuating markets.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In The United States

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 6.02% ★★★★★★ Columbia Banking System (NasdaqGS:COLB) 7.55% ★★★★★★ First Interstate BancSystem (NasdaqGS:FIBK) 7.09% ★★★★★★ Financial Institutions (NasdaqGS:FISI) 6.78% ★★★★★★ Southside Bancshares (NasdaqGS:SBSI) 5.16% ★★★★★★ Evans Bancorp (NYSEAM:EVBN) 5.05% ★★★★★★ Bank of Marin Bancorp (NasdaqCM:BMRC) 6.35% ★★★★★★ West Bancorporation (NasdaqGS:WTBA) 5.94% ★★★★★★ LCNB (NasdaqCM:LCNB) 5.78% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 6.26% ★★★★★★

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sierra Bancorp, operating as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra, offers retail and commercial banking services in California, with a market capitalization of approximately $287.57 million.

Operations: Sierra Bancorp generates its revenue primarily from banking services, totaling $141.85 million.

Dividend Yield: 4.6%

Sierra Bancorp's recent financial performance shows a steady increase in net interest income and net income, with the first quarter of 2024 reporting US$28.72 million and US$9.33 million respectively. The company maintains a stable dividend, declaring a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.23 per share payable on May 13, 2024. Despite challenges like increased charge-offs and delayed SEC filings, Sierra Bancorp continues its shareholder return strategy through consistent dividends and share repurchases, completing a buyback tranche worth US$3.53 million recently.

NasdaqGS:BSRR Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., serving as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank, offers a range of financial products and services to businesses and consumers with a market capitalization of approximately $837.23 million.

Operations: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. generates its revenue primarily through its Community Banking segment, which accounted for $289.81 million.

Story continues

Dividend Yield: 4.5%

Lakeland Bancorp has maintained a stable dividend over the past decade, recently declaring a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.145 per share, payable on May 8, 2024. Despite trading 47.4% below estimated fair value and enduring a slight decline in net interest income from US$75.93 million to US$62.56 million in Q1 2024, the company's dividends are well-covered with a payout ratio of 45%. However, its dividend yield of 4.51% lags behind the top quartile of U.S. dividend payers at 4.8%.

NasdaqGS:LBAI Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Provident Financial Services, Inc., serving as the bank holding company for Provident Bank, offers a range of banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.17 billion.

Operations: Provident Financial Services, Inc. generates its revenue primarily from traditional banking and other financial services, totaling approximately $441.20 million.

Dividend Yield: 6.2%

Provident Financial Services reported a decrease in net interest income from US$108.32 million to US$93.67 million and a drop in net income from US$40.54 million to US$32.08 million for Q1 2024, reflecting potential challenges in maintaining profitability. Despite these figures, the company has consistently paid dividends, declaring a quarterly dividend of US$0.24 per share for May 31, 2024. The dividend yield stands at an attractive 6.19%, higher than many U.S peers, supported by a stable payout ratio of 60%. However, the recent earnings dip could pressure future payouts unless offset by operational improvements or cost efficiencies.

NYSE:PFS Dividend History as at Apr 2024

