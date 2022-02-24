U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,161.57
    -63.93 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,428.92
    -702.84 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,898.53
    -138.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,937.66
    -6.44 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.53
    +5.43 (+5.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.30
    +13.90 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    +0.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1140
    -0.0169 (-1.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9150
    -0.0620 (-3.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3305
    -0.0239 (-1.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4000
    +0.4200 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,739.82
    -2,851.44 (-7.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    810.38
    +17.25 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,276.10
    -222.08 (-2.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Three Independent Reports Evaluate Globex

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Entreprises Minières Globex Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GLBXF
Entreprises Mini&#xe8;res Globex Inc.
Entreprises Minières Globex Inc.

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that three of the largest data analytical firms have positively evaluated Globex. The firms listed have published the indicated comments reported below on the dates marked summarizing in part extensive analysis now available from many brokerage firms which pay for such analysis.

Data Analyst Firm

Report Date

Principal Comments

Morningstar Inc.

February 23, 2022

$2.69 (Fair Value Estimate) “Globex is valued at a 51% discount.”

CFRA

February 18, 2022

Strong Buy, “Globex’s overall score ranked in the 3rd percentile of all stocks in the model universe. (1 = Best and 100 = Worst)”

Refinitiv Stock Report

February 23, 2022

Average Score 10. “GMX is among an exclusive group of 103 stocks awarded our highest score of 10.”

Shareholders wishing access to the extensive detailed reports, should contact their broker referencing the data analytical firm giving Globex’s name and report date.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, President and CEO of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

We Seek Safe Harbour.

Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b)

CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95

For further information, contact:

Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1


Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com


Recommended Stories

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Bargain Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Rebound

    Tech stocks have been hammered recently, especially those trading at rich valuations. It's expected the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates 3 to 7 times this year to combat rampant inflation, setting in motion a chain of events that should ultimately slow inflation by reducing business and consumer spending. Of course, less spending also means slower corporate revenue growth, which means those richly valued stocks now look even more expensive.

  • Swallow your fear and prepare for a ‘relief rally,’ says analyst, as Russia invasion in Ukraine sparks stock-market maelstrom

    There's plenty of investor fear out there these days, but here's what investors are getting wrong about it, and how they can make it work for them, says U.S. investment analyst at eToro, Callie Cox.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • Nikola to deliver 300-500 electric trucks in 2022

    The company, which has yet to report any revenue from truck sales, delivered its first two electric trucks in December to a southern Californian port trucking company TTSI as part of a three-month pilot program. "During the fourth quarter, we began delivering Pre-Series Tre BEVs to customers and dealers, and we are ramping up production in Coolidge," Nikola Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell said in the company's quarterly report. "We anticipate beginning series production of the Tre BEV on March 21."

  • Companies Like Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Are In A Position To Invest In Growth

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • Why I'm Pounding the Table for Meta Platforms

    It looks like it's time to be greedy when others are fearful with the world's largest social media company

  • Rolls-Royce shares tank wiping $2bn off its value

    Shares in the jet engine manufacturer plummeted 18.2% in afternoon trade in London to 96.2p.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors have turned into a gigantic industry over the past few decades. Estimates have global spending at $553 billion in 2021, up from a measly $33 billion worldwide in 1987. Analysts expect the industry to continue growing to almost $1 trillion in total annual spending by 2030, as there is an increased demand for computing processes around the world with the growth of electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

  • 9 cybersecurity stocks to watch amid Russia attacking Ukraine: analyst

    Wall Street is keyed in on cybersecurity stocks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Even After a 25% Decline, The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is Not Yet on our Watchlist

    It is not surprising to see the home improvement sector do well during a broad real estate rally. After all, both sides of the spectrum want to change something. Sellers get better valuations from improvements, while buyers get a touch of personalization upon the purchase. While The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) did exceptionally well in those circumstances, now it is again leading the market but on the downside.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Norwegian Cruise's stock drops after wider-than-expected loss, revenue that came up well short of forecasts

    Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. dropped 6.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that came up short of forecasts, and said it expects cash burn to increase. The stock is also suffering from broad weakness in travel stocks in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Net losses widened to $1.57 billion, or $4.01 a share, from $738.9 million, or $2.51 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, ad

  • Moderna Beats Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Up.

    Moderna beat earnings estimates Thursday and announced a $3 billion share buyback. On an investor call, Moderna’s (ticker: MRNA) chief medical officer, Dr. Paul Burton, said that the company “firmly” believes a fourth Covid-19 vaccine booster dose will be necessary by the fall of this year. “While we are hopeful that we are about to enter a period of relative stability in the Northern Hemisphere, we believe firmly that a vaccine booster dose will be required for the fall of 2022 to provide ongoing protection against this virus,” Burton said.

  • Alibaba Stock Falls As Quarterly Earnings Miss Analyst Estimates

    Alibaba stock fell in premarket action as the China e-commerce giant reported quarterly earnings that missed analyst estimates

  • Alibaba Earnings Aren’t Bad but the Stock Is Plunging. Here’s What to Like.

    Alibaba stock plunges in New York and Hong Kong. But the Chinese tech giant's quarterly earnings aren't completely to blame.