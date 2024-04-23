Three Leading Growth Stocks With Insider Ownership Exceeding 11%

In the past year, the United States stock market has shown resilience with a 19% increase, despite a recent 7-day dip of 3.2%. In this environment, growth companies with high insider ownership can be particularly compelling, as such ownership often signals confidence in the company's future prospects from those who know it best.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The United States

Name Insider Ownership Growth Rating PDD Holdings (NasdaqGS:PDD) 33.6% ★★★★★★ Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NasdaqGS:ATAT) 28.6% ★★★★★★ Li Auto (NasdaqGS:LI) 31.3% ★★★★★★ FTC Solar (NasdaqGM:FTCI) 32.7% ★★★★★★ Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) 17% ★★★★★★ Alkami Technology (NasdaqGS:ALKT) 14.4% ★★★★★★ Cipher Mining (NasdaqGS:CIFR) 19.6% ★★★★★★ Establishment Labs Holdings (NasdaqCM:ESTA) 11.2% ★★★★★★ BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) 23.8% ★★★★★★ EHang Holdings (NasdaqGM:EH) 33% ★★★★★★

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, manages a diverse portfolio of businesses and has a market capitalization of approximately $164.93 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its Internet Software & Services segment, totaling CN¥247.64 billion.

Insider Ownership: 33.6%

PDD Holdings has demonstrated robust financial growth, with its full-year sales reaching CNY 247.64 billion, nearly doubling from the previous year, and net income soaring to CNY 60.03 billion. This growth trajectory is supported by a high forecasted annual revenue increase of 20.8% and earnings expected to grow by 23% annually over the next three years. Despite recent shareholder dilution, PDD's strong insider ownership aligns interests with long-term investors, enhancing its appeal as a growth-oriented company with substantial market outperformance potential.

NasdaqGS:PDD Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Estée Lauder Companies Inc. operates globally, manufacturing and selling a range of skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products with a market capitalization of approximately $52.85 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from skin care ($7.48 billion), makeup ($4.43 billion), fragrance ($2.56 billion), and hair care products ($0.63 billion).

Insider Ownership: 11.4%

Estée Lauder, a notable player in the beauty industry, is navigating mixed financial waters with forecasted earnings growth of 34.5% annually over the next three years, outpacing the US market's expected 14.4%. Despite this robust profit outlook and high insider ownership indicating aligned interests with long-term shareholders, challenges persist. The company grapples with a high debt level and non-cash earnings predominance, alongside modest revenue growth projections of 7.2% annually compared to the broader US market's 7.9%. Recent strategic expansions into online platforms like Amazon’s Premium Beauty store signify adaptation to evolving consumer shopping behaviors, potentially bolstering future performance.

NYSE:EL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Sea Limited operates in digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial services across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and other regions globally, with a market capitalization of approximately $33.68 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through its e-commerce segment with $9.00 billion, digital entertainment at $2.17 billion, and digital financial services contributing $1.76 billion.

Insider Ownership: 15.5%

Sea Limited, despite recent financial turbulence with a significant shift from net income to a net loss in its latest quarterly report, shows promising growth prospects. The company's earnings are expected to increase significantly at 37.7% per year, outstripping the US market forecast of 14.4%. Additionally, Sea's revenue growth is also projected to surpass the market average at 11.4% annually. However, it is trading at a considerable discount of 41.5% below its estimated fair value and has faced one-off items affecting its earnings quality this year.

NYSE:SE Ownership Breakdown as at Apr 2024

Seize The Opportunity

Ready For A Different Approach?

Companies discussed in this article include NasdaqGS:PDD NYSE:EL and NYSE:SE .

