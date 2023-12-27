The three-year loss for AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) shareholders likely driven by its shrinking earnings

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 35% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been disappointing. In that time, the share price dropped 68%. So it is really good to see an improvement. After all, could be that the fall was overdone.

On a more encouraging note the company has added CA$12m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

AirBoss of America became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

Given the healthiness of the dividend payments, we doubt that they've concerned the market. Revenue has been pretty flat over three years, so that isn't an obvious reason shareholders would sell. So it might be worth looking at how revenue growth over time, in greater detail.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

TSX:BOS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2023

We know that AirBoss of America has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for AirBoss of America in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for AirBoss of America the TSR over the last 3 years was -65%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

AirBoss of America shareholders are down 26% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 7.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AirBoss of America better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that AirBoss of America is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

