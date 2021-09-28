U.S. markets closed

Three LPL-Affiliated Advisor RIA Firms Named to Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firms List for 2021

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that three registered investment advisor (RIA) firms run by LPL-affiliated advisors have been included on Barron’s list of Top 100 RIA Firms.

Firms honored on this year’s list include:

  • #7 Private Advisor Group

  • #9 Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services

  • #26 Stratos Wealth Partners

“From all of us at LPL, we congratulate the leadership, advisors and support teams for each of these leading RIAs,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “With a strong commitment to the RIAs we serve, we are thrilled to see these firms and their network of advisors excel on a national scale. This prestigious industry recognition is a testament to each firm’s client-centric philosophy and demonstrates the value of the independent model to enable more choice, flexibility and personalization. From the start, we’ve wanted our RIA owners and advisors to know that we are more than just a custodian – we’re here to help them as a true partner. We’re looking forward to continuing strong partnerships with these advisors and their RIA firms as they thrive and grow their businesses.”

To qualify for the list, firms must have at least $1 billion in assets under management. They are also measured by technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning and other metrics. According to Barron’s, the goal for the ranking is to shine a spotlight on the nation’s best financial advisors, with an eye toward raising standards in the industry.

Learn more about LPL’s RIA offerings.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

LPL Financial, Barron’s and the advisor firms listed are all separate entities.

A complete explanation of the methodologies for these awards can be found here.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
(980) 321-1232
Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com


