Three million homeowners risk spending all their savings on higher mortgage costs

Three million middle class homeowners are at risk of having their savings wiped out by the recent surge in mortgage costs, a leading think-tank has warned.

Analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) suggests 2.9 middle middle income mortgage holders would have to raid their savings or ask for help to meet an unexpected expense of around £2,000.

The amount cited by the IFS is also almost the same as the annual jump in payments of £1,920 facing borrowers remortgaging today compared with rates offered at the start of May.

It suggests that millions of households will struggle financially when they come to renew their deals, leaving them to raid their savings, borrow on a credit card, take out a personal loan, or ask friends and family to help.

The worrying forecast came as Nationwide raised rates on its fixed rate mortgages for the third time in three weeks, as lenders scramble to keep up with rising wholesale borrowing costs.

Banks are rapidly repricing their deals as market borrowing rates move sharply higher.

Higher-than-expected inflation and wage data has prompted City economists to rip up their forecasts for interest rates and predict a much higher peak. The Bank of England is now expected to take rates to 5.75pc, with 6pc a possibility.

Andrew Wishart, who runs housing service at Capital Economics, said if the Bank base rate rises from 4.5pc to 5.75pc, the average quoted rate for a five-year fixed rate mortgage would likely rise to 6.3pc.

A buyer taking out a typical £200,000 loan would face an extra £1,920 a year in payments if rates hit 6.3pc compared to where they were in early May.

About 8.8 million middle-earners, who typically earn £27,000-a-year, across the UK have less than a month’s income stashed away, according to Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

Bee Boileau, an economist at the IFS, said middle-earners are “less likely to be able to cut back on discretionary expenses” than higher earners. She added that while a £2,000 jump in annual mortgage payments was not as big a shock as a sudden one-off expense, it would still pile massive pressure on households.

Ms Boileau said: “It’s likely that this group will struggle with increases in mortgage costs.”

The warning came as Nationwide said it would increase its fixed rate mortgages by up to 0.7 percentage points from Friday, putting up the cost of a typical five-year fix for a borrower with a 25pc deposit by nearly £800 per year.

A flurry of other lenders have announced price jumps, with NatWest announcing increases of up to 0.28 percentage points for new business mortgages and up to 0.45 percentage points on its remortgage deals from Friday.

Specialist lender the Family Building Society announced that it would be withdrawing all of its fixed rate mortgages via broker services for a week from 5pm on Thursday.

Swap rates and gilt yields, which are tied to banks’ borrowing costs, have soared following much higher than expected.

April inflation data released on May 24 and higher-than-expected labour market data released on June 13.

In the last three weeks, the average rate on a two-year fix has risen from 5.34pc to 5.92pc, according to Moneyfacts, a data company. This increase alone will cost a buyer taking out a £200,000 loan an extra £70 per month.

Nationwide’s latest increases follow jumps of up to 0.4 percentage points on its fixed rates from May 26 and then further rate rises of up to 0.2 percentage points introduced on June 9.

A Nationwide spokesperson said: “With the continued upward trajectory of swap rates in recent times and lenders across the market increasing rates, we are having to make some increases across our fixed rate mortgage range.”

They added: “These changes are in line with the movement in swap rates and ensure that, as a building society, we can continue lending to all types of borrowers. Despite the changes in rates, our full mortgage range continues to remain available.”

In an unusual move, NatWest is also aligning pricing on many of its two- and five-year rates.

When interest rates are low, two-year fixes are cheaper than five-year fixes. Since last autumn, average two-year fixes have cost more than five-year fixes, reflecting expectations for near-term rises in borrowing costs and longer-term falls.

Nicholas Mendes, of mortgage broker John Charcol, said bringing rates on par highlighted the volatility of the market.

