There are three models of Samsung Galaxy S10 and a photo of all three apparently leaked

Samsung is supposed to lift the veil off of its next-gen Galaxy S10 smartphone on Feb. 20 at an Unpacked event. Unfortunately, the internet got there first.

Details about the various models of S10 have been leaking out since last summer, but this newest development just straight-up shows us what they look like. There are three models in all, and they're encased in see-through plastic cases in the allegedly leaked image.

The leak comes by way of Evan Blass, who has a good track record of sharing stuff like this ahead of formal reveals. Read more...

