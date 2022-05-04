U.S. markets open in 6 hours 46 minutes

Three month report, January-March 2022: Skanska

January-March 2022 compared to January-March 2021

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights according to segment reporting:

  • Revenue amounted to SEK 37.8 billion (34.4); adjusted for currency effects revenue increased 3 percent.

  • Operating income amounted to SEK 1.9 billion (2.3); adjusted for currency effects operating income decreased 23 percent.

  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.62 (4.59).

  • Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK -2.8 billion (3.3), according to IFRS.

  • Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK 15.4 billion (December 31, 2021: 17.7), according to IFRS.

  • Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 30.0 billion (34.9); adjusted for currency effects order bookings decreased 20 percent. The order backlog amounted to SEK 207.6 billion (December 31, 2021: 207.0).

  • Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 0.8 billion (0.7), representing an operating margin of 2.3 percent (2.5).

  • Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 1.3 billion (1.7).

  • Return on capital employed in Project Development was 10.8 percent (10.5).

  • Return on equity was 18.3 percent (23.9).

This report will also be presented via a telephone conference and a webcast at 10:00 CET on May 4, 2022.

The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.skanska.com/investors, where a recording of the conference will also be available later.

To participate in the telephone conference, please dial +46 (0)8 5051 00 31, or +44 (0)207 107 06 13, or +1 (1) 631 570 56 13 .

This and previous releases can also be found at www.group.skanska.com/investors.

This is information that Skanska AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Senior Vice President Investor Relations set out below, at 07:30 CET on May 4, 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Persson, Executive Vice President and CFO, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 8900

Antonia Junelind, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 6261

Karolina Cederhage, Senior Vice President, Communications, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 448 0880

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 10 449 1957

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/three-month-report--january-march-2022,c3559572

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3559572/1574015.pdf

Skanska Q1 2022 ENG

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-month-report-januarymarch-2022-skanska-301539282.html

SOURCE Skanska

