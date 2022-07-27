U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

Three months to go: Japan Wind Energy 2022 at Yokohama

·2 min read

Conference & Exhibition - Accelerating Onshore and Offshore Wind Power Development in Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Japan Wind Energy 2022 Conference & Exhibition (JWE2022), organized by Leader Associates, will be held on 11th-12th Oct. 2022 in Yokohama, Japan, co-locating with 5th edition Solar Energy Future Japan 2022 & 2nd edition Connecting Green Hydrogen Japan 2022.

In the context that Japan aims to expand the country's offshore wind power installed capacity to 10 GW in 2030 and 30-45 GW in 2040, the two-day conference will mainly focus on Offshore Wind.

Based on the success of Japan Wind Energy 2021 Conference & Exhibition, the organizer Leader Associates continue the mission that to be a premium information change and business networking platform between public and private stakeholders in the country's wind value chain. It is estimated that JWE2022 will attract 500+ wind industrial stakeholders, representing Japan central and prefecture governments, global developers, investors & financiers, EPCs, as well as key equipment and solution providers. This year, JWE2022 creates new partnership opportunities with key stakeholders through various networking opportunities including 1-1 networking meetings & Energy Sustainable Night cocktail party.

Until now, JWE2022 has had the attendance of 70+ corporations and 40+ speakers who are the key-decision makers from the global onshore & offshore wind market and ready to share insights in perspective of policy, market, investment and project construction.

With three months to go until JWE2022, we will try our best to provide customers with better meeting services. Look forward to seeing you in October.

About Leader Associates

Leader Associates is an international event organizer in the field of clean energy. Leader Associates is committed to clean energy and stands at the forefront of environmental sustainability.  We put faith in our work to make renewable energy available and affordable through practical business platforms and non-business programs. Setting sail from Perth, Western Australia in 2015, Leader Associates has successfully hosted over 100 clean energy events across 5 continents and in over 20 countries worldwide.

For more information about Leader Associates, visit https://www.leader-associates.com/

If you want to know more about JWE2022, please visit https://www.japanwindenergy.com/

If you want to participate in JWE2022, please register here https://www.xing-events.com/JWE2022.html?

Contact: Cami Wang, cami@leader-associates.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-months-to-go-japan-wind-energy-2022-at-yokohama-301592493.html

SOURCE Leader Associates

