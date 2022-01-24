Three Montreal organizations receive federal funds to improve women Veterans' well-being

Veterans Affairs Canada provides support through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, alongside Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, and Anju Dhillon, Member of Parliament for Dorval—Lachine—LaSalle announced that Clinemetrica Inc., Fondation québécoise des Vétérans, and Morrow Consulting and Training Inc. have been awarded funding through the Veteran and Family Well‑Being Fund.

Clinemetrica Inc. will receive $500,000 towards their Push Past the Pandemic Recovery Program, an online health promotion program that supports the physical and mental health of women Veterans and their family members.

The Fondation québécoise des Vétérans will receive $200,000 for Programme des vétéranes: a program that aims to reduce the rate of isolation and suicide among women Veterans by encouraging various organizations to provide resources tailored to their unique needs.

Located in Dorval, Morrow Consulting and Training Inc. will receive $80,000 towards the A.T.H.E.N.A. Program which aims to improve the health and well-being of women Veterans. Through personalized, online coaching, each participant will learn how to mitigate long term health issues. The program also provides accessible, affordable health and fitness training across Canada.

These recipients will use this funding for initiatives that improve the well-being of women Veterans and their families. This year, selected organizations are addressing issues affecting Veterans and their families during the post COVID-19 recovery, such as homelessness, retraining, employment, and health challenges, along with supporting equity-seeking groups such as women and LGBTQ2 Veterans. This support is made possible through additional investments in the Veteran and Family Well‑Being Fund in Budget 2021.

Since 2018, the Veteran and Family Well‑Being Fund has provided financial support to private, public and academic organizations striving to improve the lives of Veterans and their families through innovative projects, initiatives and research.

"The well-being of many Veterans and their families have been profoundly affected by the pandemic. But thanks to innovative initiatives by our community partners, Veterans and their families are getting the support they need. We are proud to recognize the outstanding efforts of these organizations in supporting women Veterans and to provide the resources they need to undertake this vital work."

Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening support for Veterans. The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund is a great example of this commitment. I'm so glad we can support these organizations that do so much to improve the lives of Veterans and their families."

Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis

"Canada's Veterans have proudly served our nation, and it's our honour to recognize their dedication by providing the supports they need. Organizations in Montreal like Clinemetrica Inc., Fondation québécoise des Vétérans, and Morrow Consulting and Training Inc. will continue to play an important role in this work through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. I am thrilled that they can help us, help Veterans."

Anju Dhillon, Member of Parliament for Dorval—Lachine—LaSalle

"To date, the MissionVAV online health promotion program has proven highly successful at engaging Canadian Veterans and family members to adopt healthy lifestyle habits. Participants have improved their fitness, lost weight, slept better, and reduced stress. This new funding will allow us to develop a program specifically for female Veterans and family members.

Dr. Steven Grover, President of Clinemetrica

"The main objective of our initiative is to recognize, identify and address the distinctive needs of women Veterans so that they have access to an effective support system to enable them to live with dignity. Since the program's inauguration in 2020, we have helped raise awareness of several organizations that have agreed to provide quality services and activities dedicated to women Veterans. The support of Veterans Affairs Canada consolidates our achievements and will allow us to continue the development of the program throughout Quebec."

Anne Hurtubise, acting Executive Director, Fondation québécoise des Vétérans

"The Veteran and Family Well‑Being Fund grant will allow Dave Morrow PT to provide personalized, world class fitness and health coaching to female veterans of the CAF. Our mission is to fundamentally change the paradigm around veterans' health. This grant will allow us to improve the health of over 100 CAF veterans over the next 3 years".

Audrée Dufresne, Head Coach and creator of the ATHENA Program, CAF member and athletic therapist

The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund was first introduced in Budget 2017, and provides, at minimum, $3 million annually.

Since 2018, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund has awarded more than $25 million to help 66 organizations across the country improve the lives of Veterans and their families.

Thanks to new funding under Budget 2021, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund will provide, at minimum, $8 million a year until fiscal year 2023-24. These current projects support Veterans during the post COVID 19 recovery, including addressing homelessness, retraining, employment and health challenges, along with supporting women and LGBTQ2 Veterans.

