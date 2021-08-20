U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.00
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,788.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,926.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,128.50
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.96
    +0.27 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.80
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7500
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,083.56
    +2,853.12 (+6.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,187.90
    +82.85 (+7.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,096.65
    -184.52 (-0.68%)
     

Three Moody Law Group Attorneys Recognized for Real Estate Expertise by Best Lawyers in America

·3 min read

Firm founder John S. Moody Jr. honored as 'Lawyer of the Year'

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Moody Law Group real estate attorneys are being recognized among the best in their practice area in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

The honorees are firm founder John S. Moody Jr. and veteran practitioners Tania Hovel and Gwen Smith.

Mr. Moody Jr. also earned additional recognition and has been named the Houston real estate law "Lawyer of the Year." This special designation is reserved for the lawyers who receive the highest overall peer feedback in a specific region and practice area.

The 2022 edition also marks the first time Ms. Smith and Ms. Hovel have been named to Best Lawyers.

"Having the talent and expertise of our team recognized by our peers is the best kind of honor," said Mr. Moody. "Congratulations to my colleagues Gwen and Tania for their inaugural selection to Best Lawyers, and thank you to everyone who contributed to our recognition this year."

Board Certified in Commercial Real Estate by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Moody has more than 20 years of experience in the field. He is a respected leader in real estate matters involving development, leasing, acquisitions, sales and financing. His expertise and strong ties to the community have made him a frequent speaker at industry events, and he is often quoted in commercial real estate publications. Most recently, his commentary "These are the 6 Biggest Lingering COVID Issues Affecting Real Estate" was featured in Bisnow Houston.

Ms. Hovel focuses her practice on commercial transactions, including retail, office and industrial leasing, acquisitions, sales and development, finance, and general corporate matters. Before joining Moody Law, she advised clients on both corporate and real estate matters at other prominent firms.

Ms. Smith has an extensive background in commercial real estate law with a focus on leasing, representing both landlords and tenants in their negotiations. Her client list includes leading national and regional retailers and restaurants. She joined Moody Law as a contract attorney in 2012 before being named of counsel.

First published in 1983, The Best Lawyers in America is the U.S. legal industry's oldest peer-review guide for showcasing the country's top attorneys. Honorees are selected through a rigorous process that includes confidential evaluations by other lawyers in the same and related specialties. For a complete list of this year's honorees, visit http://www.bestlawyers.com/.

About Moody Law Group, PLLC:
Moody Law Group is a Houston-based law firm that focuses exclusively on complex commercial real estate matters. With a team composed of seasoned and board-certified real estate attorneys, the firm remains one of the most experienced and uniquely equipped teams to guide developers, property owners, financial institutions, investors, retailers, and private equity funds through their legal and real estate challenges. To learn more about Moody Law Group's commercial real estate expertise, visit www.moodylawgroup.com.

Media Contact:
Jennie Bui-McCoy
800-559-4534
Jennie@androvett.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-moody-law-group-attorneys-recognized-for-real-estate-expertise-by-best-lawyers-in-america-301359549.html

SOURCE Moody Law Group PLLC

Recommended Stories

  • Add Rental Properties To Your Portfolio With $100 Minimum Investment

    There are several great reasons to add real estate to your investment portfolio. Real estate can provide consistent income, it has the potential for high returns and it can be less volatile than stocks. However, many real estate investment opportunities require a considerable amount of capital and being a landlord can become more of a job than an investment. Fortunately, there are a growing number of options available for passive investors to add real estate assets to their portfolio with a low

  • What Is Driving The State Of Housing?

    Ongoing concerns surrounding inflation could have a significant effect on the U.S. housing market, according to a presentation during the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit by Gianni Di Poce, president of The Mercator LLC. What Is Happening: “Higher inflation means higher interest rates, and this can mean a lot for the real estate market,” Di Poce said. “Property values might actually rise in an inflationary environment. “If you own the property, it's good news,” he added. “But if you're trying to

  • Revealed: Cheapest places to rent in the UK

    Major UK towns have seen an increase in demand versus supply.

  • Burned-out home in California still sells for one million dollars

    Home is just 90-minutes from San Francisco and had eight offers in three days

  • New Zealand house price 'madness' to leave affordability stretched for years: Reuters poll

    New Zealand's runaway housing market, which has accelerated rapidly during the pandemic, will cool next year, according to a Reuters poll of property market analysts, but affordability will stay stretched or worsen over the next few years. House prices have nearly doubled in the last seven years thanks to super-low interest rates, slashed from 3.50% to 0.25% over that period, leaving first-time homebuyers and low-income earners behind as prices climbed beyond their reach. After soaring 30% in just the past 12 months, the most among OECD nations, home prices were forecast to jump another 20% this year, according to a Reuters poll of 10 property market analysts taken Aug. 11-19.

  • Landlords look for an exit amid federal eviction moratorium

    When Ryan David bought three rental properties back in 2017, he expected the $1,000-a-month he was pocketing after expenses would be regular sources of income well into his retirement years. Then, just when he thought the worst was over, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a new moratorium, lasting until Oct. 3. The latest moratorium “was the final gut punch," said the 39-year-old, adding that he now plans to sell the apartments.

  • I love cool weather and hiking but can’t afford to stay in Oakland — where should I retire in the western U.S.?

    If you want to stay in California, look at Eureka — the largest town on U.S. 101 between San Francisco and Portland — and the rest of Humboldt County. You’d be surrounded by Redwood National and State Parks as well as other forests and state parks. Eureka, known for its Victorian architecture and cannabis-friendly vibe, is the county seat and has 26,000 people; tiny Trinidad a half-hour north is a retiree magnet.

  • Is Redfin Stock a Buy?

    More than a decade removed from the financial crisis of 2008-09, a steady housing market got a shot of rocket fuel in the wake of initial pandemic lockdowns last spring. What has ensued in the last year is a sharp rise in home values, bidding wars on properties, and a white-hot U.S. housing market that has put lots of cash in some home sellers' pockets. Signs abound that things are cooling off, though, including from data presented by tech-enhanced real estate brokerage firm Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • Southern California home prices keep climbing, hit new record in July

    The Southern California median home prices rose 17% to a record high in July, though there are some signs the market is cooling.

  • Jeff Bezos Purchases a Fifth Unit In a Historic New York City Building

    He also owns property in California, Texas, Washington, DC, and Washington state

  • Credit Scores, Mortgages and Bills, Oh My! 5 Things To Know Before Buying a House

    Many people want to buy a home, but until they start the process, all they have is just that -- the desire to do so. Here are some basic fundamentals you need to know before you even begin the process...

  • U.S. homebuilding stumbles amid unrelenting supply constraints

    U.S. homebuilding fell more than expected in July, the latest sign that surging construction costs and home prices continued to constrain the housing market early in the third quarter. Though the report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed a rebound in building permits after three straight monthly declines, the gain was in the volatile multi-family home segment, which will do little to ease an acute housing shortage that is driving up prices. "There is no question that home building has hit some sort of near-term ceiling, with surging home prices reducing affordability and leading to a record drop in the proportion of consumers that feel now is a good time to buy a home," said Mark Vitner, a senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • Florida’s home prices spike ‘well in excess of recent norms,’ but could cool soon

    With the number of existing homes being listed for sale increasing, Florida’s sellers’ market that spurred a 24.3% spike in single-family home costs over the last year could simmer down in coming months, said Florida Realtors Chief Economist Brad O’Connor.

  • US Housing Market JUNE & Softwood Lumber Prices JULY: 2021

    The U.S. Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development released July 26 new home sales and house price data. New home sales comprise 10% of real estate activity and are considered a leading housing market indicator as they are recorded when contracts are signed.

  • London’s Housing Market Shows Hit From Home Working

    (Bloomberg) -- London private housing rents fell in July compared with a year earlier as the ability to work from home meant that being close to city center offices was no longer a priority for workers. The 0.1% decline set the U.K. capital apart from other regions, where rental prices climbed by almost 2% on average, Office for National Statistics figures published Wednesday show. London has also registered the slowest pace of house price growth during the pandemic. As well as “remote working s

  • House prices push to record high as buyers scramble to beat stamp duty deadline

    The price for a house surged in June, the Office for National Statistics said.

  • UK sees 'behemoth level' of house price growth

    UK house prices increased by 13.2% in the year to June 2021.

  • Tour the Bonkers New Florida Home of Mets Owner Steven Cohen

    Steven A. Cohen, the $1.2-billion-SEC-insider-trading-fine-paying, $150-million-Picasso-purchasing, Mets-team-owning hedge funder also boasts quite the property portfolio. Just this month the billionaire, whose net worth comes in at about $16 billion, closed on a giant mansion in the swanky Stone Creek Ranch subdivision in Florida’s Delray Beach, a 31,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom estate that went for $21.6 million. But first, a quick […]

  • Eviction moratorium complicates rental business

    Gary Zaremba has responded to the long-running eviction moratorium by selling off dozens of properties. He still has a quarter of tenants struggling to pay rent and is owed $30,000 in back rent from his tenants. (Aug. 19)

  • 'Something Dramatic To Close This Gap': Many Economists Want More Housing To Help Homebuyers

    There’s a lot of homebuyer pessimism in the housing market these days. The share of people who thought that July was a good time to buy dropped to a new all-time low of 28%, according to survey data from the National Mortgage News. A year ago, that number was about 53%. What Happened: The sentiment of homebuyers continues to drop. Despite low interest rates, which make home-buying more attractive, the price of homes continues to skyrocket, which has continued since the 1980s, making it harder fo