Three-peat for PLDT, Smart as Anvil's Company of the Year

·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLDT and Smart Communications, Inc. scored a three-peat at the just concluded 58th Anvil Awards, bagging the coveted Company of Year distinction for the third straight year. This honor is awarded to an organization for garnering the greatest number of accumulated points based on the value of each Anvil trophy received.

At the first face-to-face ceremony of the Anvil Awards post-pandemic, PLDT and Smart received major awards—a total of 9 golds and 15 silvers—for initiatives in the areas of brand and corporate communications, cybersecurity, data privacy, employee engagement, and stakeholder management. The group likewise won prestigious Grand Anvil and Platinum Anvils for "Madiskarte Moms PH" and "An Election Campaign: Usap Tayo," respectively.

Powered by the group's fixed broadband service, PLDT Home, Madiskarte Moms PH is an online community for aspiring and experienced mother entrepreneurs or mompreneurs. "An Election Campaign: Usap Tayo" is PLDT Home's program that encouraged Filipinos to foster a safe space at home where families can have meaningful and kind conversations.

"We are truly grateful and honored for this distinction that highlights that our programs are relevant, innovative, and top-class. These awards truly inspire us to create more meaningful initiatives, and to ensure that they cascade to the customers and communities we serve. We share this honor with our workforce, our partners, our stakeholders, and our loyal customers, who inspire us to continue the work that we do—that is, to create relevant and sustainable programs and campaigns, that can help change the lives and livelihood of Filipinos," said Cathy Yang, First Vice President and Group Head of Corporate Communications at PLDT and Smart.

Considered as the "Oscars" of public relations in the country, the Anvil Awards are presented annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines to outstanding PR programs, tools, and practitioners as discerned by a multi-sectoral board of jurors. This year's theme "One Weave" aimed to recognize the hard work, imagination, and purpose of public relations teams and organizations in creating meaningful programs and tools.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/three-peat-for-pldt-smart-as-anvils-company-of-the-year-301771275.html

SOURCE PLDT Inc.

