Three promotions you can participate in this Small Business Saturday: The Buzz

FOX CITIES - Holiday deals are fast approaching as temperatures start to dip. If you're looking to shop small and spend local, here's what you can expect for Small Business Saturday in 2023.

The shop-local holiday is this Saturday, but many events and promotions extend beyond the day to encourage residents to support their local shops throughout the season. The national event was founded in 2010 by American Express, but has been cosponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration since 2011.

If you're planning to shop in Downtown Appleton, Downtown Appleton Inc. is handing out Small Business Saturday Passports. Passports can be collected at any participating businesses, the ADI office, the Fox Cities Visitor Center or a printable copy is available on the ADI website.

Passports should be brought to any participating businesses you visit on Small Business Saturday and stamped. Once a passport has five stamps and has been handed into to an Appleton business, you are entered to win one of more than $3,000 in prizes. The grand prize is a $500 American Airlines travel gift card and a staycation prize package, which is sponsored by the Appleton Airport, CopperLeaf Boutique Hotel and RYE Restaurant.

"When you shop local on Small Business Saturday, you're not just making a purchase; you're supporting local entrepreneurs right in your neighborhood," said Abby Novak, the marketing director for ADI in an email to the Post-Crescent. "Every dollar spent at a local business becomes a building block for a robust local economy right here in Appleton."

In light of the event, many downtown Appleton businesses are running special deals. For example, Sugar Rushlow Boutique is offering $10 off a purchase of $50 or more and Blue Moon Emporium is offering 15% off total orders. A complete list of participating businesses and discounts can be found here.

Neenah shoppers can participate in the Future Neenah social media campaign. Patrons are asked to visit Future Neenah's Facebook page between now and Saturday and share why they like to shop locally. Participants are entered for a chance to win prizes.

A list of Neenah businesses with Small Business Saturday events is available on the Future Neenah events page. There is also a list of holiday open houses and events taking place at Neenah businesses throughout the holiday season. For example, Lion's Tail Brewing Co. is hosting a Christmas Themed Trivia Night on Dec. 20.

This year, Downtown Menasha businesses have banded together to host a Tinsel and Tidings Bingo Card event. The event isn't focused specifically on Small Business Saturday, but instead encourages people to shop all November and December.

Each Thursday participating businesses are taking on a new theme, like "ugly holiday sweater" on Nov. 30, and handing out bingo cards. Customers who complete a bingo card throughout the season and turn it into a participating venue are entered to win a prize.

Participating business and any deals they are offering for the event, are listed on the Downtown Menasha - Shop, Drink, Dine Facebook page.

