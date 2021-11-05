U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,704.67
    +24.61 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,357.61
    +233.38 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,005.42
    +65.11 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,436.46
    +34.03 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.36
    +2.55 (+3.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.00
    +23.50 (+1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.23 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1563
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4580
    -0.0660 (-4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3499
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4040
    -0.3460 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,974.09
    +1.17 (+0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,519.17
    -20.85 (-1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,304.27
    +24.36 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,611.57
    -182.80 (-0.61%)
     

Three-quarters of record-breaking funding for female founders is a win

Alex Wilhelm and Natasha Mascarenhas
·1 min read

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. And have fun!

This week our very own Mary Ann was off -- we send her our best, as she is a living saint -- so Natasha and Alex and Grace and Chris got together to compile our news roundup. And oh boy was there a lot to corral.

Hugs and love from the team, we will chat with you bright and early Monday morning!

Equity drops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. PDT, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts.

Recommended Stories