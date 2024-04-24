The three-year returns for CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:CAB) shareholders have been respectable, yet its earnings growth was even better

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CAB), which is up 86%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 1.3% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 16% , including dividends .

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad achieved compound earnings per share growth of 144% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 23% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 5.41 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 16%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 7%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

