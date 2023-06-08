The three-year returns have been respectable for BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) share price is up 51% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 30% (not including dividends).

Since it's been a strong week for BRP Group shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Given that BRP Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years BRP Group has grown its revenue at 60% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While the compound gain of 15% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So now might be the perfect time to put BRP Group on your radar. If the company is trending towards profitability then it could be very interesting.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for BRP Group shares, which cost holders 11%, while the market was up about 3.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 15% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - BRP Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

