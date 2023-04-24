Software glitch blocked Government alert from reaching millions of Three customers

A test of a new public alert system emitting a loud alarm on a mobile phone in Burton Latimer, Northamptonshire. Picture date: Sunday April 23, 2023. PA Photo. Every device using the 4G and 5G networks is part of a trial of a system designed to warn the public if there is a danger to life nearby, with a loud siren due to sound for about 10 seconds. Once established, the system is intended to be used in life-threatening situations including flooding and wildfires. See PA story POLITICS Alerts. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire - Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Millions of people failed to receive a government emergency alert on Sunday because of a suspected software glitch on Three’s mobile network.

The company is thought to have scrambled engineers to a base near Reading to resolve the problem after many customers reported that the new national emergency alert had failed to sound on their phones.

The 10-second alert, which featured a loud sound and vibration, was supposed to be sent to every device connected to 4G or 5G across the UK.

Three said it had identified a technical problem and that its engineers had deployed a fix. It did not provide any more details about the nature of the problem or how it was resolved.

However, the speed of the fix suggests that the glitch was related to software on the network, rather than physical infrastructure such as mobile masts.

In a statement, Three said: “There are no plans to run the test again, but Sunday’s activity means an issue was identified and in a real emergency we can make sure everyone across the country gets an alert.”

The Cabinet Office has said it will review the outcome of the test, which took place at 3pm on Sunday.

The system is intended to be used to warn the public about a threat to life in the event of emergencies such as flooding and wildfires.

An Emergency Alert is seen on an Apple iPhone on April 23, 2023 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. The UK Government is testing a national Emergency Alert System today at 3pm BST. Everyone with a mobile phone switched on will receive an alert on their home screens along with a sound and vibration that lasts for up to ten seconds.

In addition to outages on Three’s network, many people reported that they received the alert a minute early at 2.59pm, while others said it arrived more than 10 minutes late.

The Cabinet Office also blamed a technical error for a spelling error in the translation of the alert sent out in the Welsh language.

A government spokesman said: “We have effectively completed the test of the UK-wide Emergency Alerts system, the biggest public communications exercise of its kind ever done.

“We are working with mobile network operators to review the outcome and any lessons learned.”

Kester Mann, an analyst at CCS Insight, said the incident was “not [Three’s] finest hour, but this is the whole point of doing a trial run”.

Three is currently in talks with larger rival Vodafone about a possible merger. Robert Finnegan, Three’s chief executive, has said the company’s investment in its network is unsustainable unless the deal goes through.

The two networks have been locked in talks for months but have yet to reach a deal amid disagreements about valuations, the departure of Vodafone’s chief executive in December and national security concerns surrounding Three’s Hong Kong-based owner CK Hutchison.