The three-year shareholder returns and company earnings persist lower as Stepan (NYSE:SCL) stock falls a further 5.0% in past week

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) shareholders, since the share price is down 23% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 27%. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 22% in the last year. Even worse, it's down 9.1% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 4.7% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Stepan isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Stepan saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 9.9% per year, over the last three years. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 8% average annual decrease in the share price. So it seems that investor expectations of the company are staying pretty steady, despite the disappointment. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Stepan, it has a TSR of -21% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Stepan had a tough year, with a total loss of 21% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 3.4%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.9%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Stepan better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Stepan that you should be aware of before investing here.

