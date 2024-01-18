The three-year shareholder returns and company earnings persist lower as JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) stock falls a further 12% in past week

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD); the share price is down a whopping 76% in the last three years. That would be a disturbing experience. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 62% in a year. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 19% in a month.

After losing 12% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

JD.com saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 7.8% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 38% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 10.63.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that JD.com has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think JD.com will grow revenue in the future.

JD.com shareholders are down 62% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 22%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.1% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - JD.com has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

