The three-year shareholder returns and company earnings persist lower as Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) stock falls a further 5.4% in past week

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) shareholders. Sadly for them, the share price is down 56% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 15% in the last three months.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Helen of Troy isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, Helen of Troy's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 9.1% each year. The share price decline of 24% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Helen of Troy shareholders are up 17% for the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 2% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Helen of Troy better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Helen of Troy you should be aware of.

