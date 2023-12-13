Three Shore contractors who owe $220K to workers added to NJ's public shaming labor wall

Three Jersey Shore-area contractors that owe New Jersey and their employees penalties and unpaid wages have been added to a public list of delinquent employers maintained by the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development, officials said Tuesday.

The companies, who will remain on the database until they pay their liabilities, owe a total of more than $220,000 for violations that date as far back as 2019, the department said.

"Our mission is to ensure all workers are legally classified and fairly compensated, and that no employer gains a competitive advantage by skirting their responsibilities under the law,” Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo, said.

The Workplace Accountability in Labor List, known as the WALL, now has 82 employers. It is updated each month. And employers on the list are barred from public contracting with state, county and local governments until they pay their liabilities.

The list stems from a state law enacted in 2019 that officials said is designed to protect fair-minded contractors from being undercut by competitors.

The three local companies added are:

Dar's Staffing LLC, a Little Egg Harbor company that was ordered last April to pay $97,634 for violations of state wage and hour law.

Vortechx Applied Technologies LLC, a Middletown company that was ordered in July 2020 to pay $58,886 for violations of state wage and hour law.

Lane Mechanical Heating and Cooling LLC, a Middletown company that was ordered in December 2019 to pay $65,000, also for violations of state wage and hour law.

Officials from Dar's Staffing and Vortechx couldn't be reached for comment late Tuesday.

Lou Maceli, an owner of Lane Mechanical, said he was working as a subcontractor at Sandy Hook for a California company that failed to pay him and his workers, forcing him to file for bankruptcy and close the business.

"They were doing the payrolls, and we had no idea the factors weren't right and they weren't using the right numbers," Maceli said.

