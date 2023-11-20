Three Stark County-area companies make Inc. 5000 growing business rankings

Three Stark County area firms have made the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2023.

The magazine ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America. All 5,000 companies showed high revenue growth between 2019 and 2022.

This year's list includes Mara Sman LLC in Jackson Township, AllStaff in Beloit and Proforma 3rd Degree Marketing in North Canton.

Mara Sman, which owns Hartville Hometown Meats & Seafood Co., D.P. Jackson and others, made the list for the first time. Marc Albert's company saw a 162% growth and ranked No. 3,182 on the list. He said the company also was named in the Top 100 for fastest-growing food service organizations.

Hartville Hometown Meats & Seafood Company in Jackson Township is one of several businesses owned by Marc Albert's company, Mara Sman LLC.

"It's definitely an honor," Albert said. "I take no credit for it. The credit goes to the amazing staff and customers. If it hadn't been for them ... we would never be able to grow as quickly as we have been."

Another first-time finalist was AllStaff, just east of Alliance, with offices in Beloit and North Lima. The staffing agency specializes in light industrial, skilled trade and clerical work. The firm - also was named "Large Business of the Year" by the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce in October - saw 126% growth. It ranked 3,767.

"We're incredibly thrilled to make the 2023 Inc. 5000 list. A few years ago, we embarked on anambitious journey, firmly believing in our potential to achieve remarkable growth by “ProvidingOpportunities” through exceptional service to our valued clients and dedicated employees," the company's chief executive officer Ryan Klusch said in a statement.

Employees at AllStaff, a light industrial staffing agency with offices in the Alliance and Boardman areas, celebrate making the 2023 Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing private companies in America. They ranked No. 3767 on the list.

He added: "Our unwavering commitment and relentless effort have led to this extraordinary achievement, and Iam so proud of our team for making this a reality."

It was the fifth time Proforma made the list. The advertising and marketing firm with offices in North Canton and Marietta finished 3,503 on the list. It had 141% growth.

Stephen Flaughers, owner of Proforma, described making the list "a great recognition for the company" that he shares with all of his employees. "We have a great team."

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. On X (formerly Twitter): @bduerREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Local firms Allstaff, Mara Sman and Proforma have grown substantially