Three takeaways from Leon County's first budget workshop for 2025

While the 2024 legislative session may be over, its effects still are being felt by local governments, including Leon County's.

On Tuesday, for example, county commissioners voiced concerns over a prospective state constitutional amendment that could affect homestead exemptions – and thus future county budgets.

That was just one of several issues brought up at the county's budget workshop, where the board kickstarted the planning process for the 2025 budget.

Alongside the worries of what will likely be increased homestead exemptions, commissioners also touched upon several topics such as wages and competitive pay for county employees.

Here are the three main takeaways from Tuesday's discussion:

Homestead exemption amendment could take a bite out of future budgets

The elephant in the room was an upcoming amendment voters can expect to see on the statewide ballot come November.

The amendment, if passed by 60% or more of voters, will increase year-by-year the amount of property tax saved by residents in homestead exemptions.

If the amendment passes, it will be harder for county staff to project the growth in revenue from property tax over the coming years.

According to staff, the initial hit to the county budget would be around $354,000 that won't be available for the 2026 budget, according to budget workshop agenda materials.

But to put that in perspective, the county's 2024 budget is roughly $350 million, of which $354,000 is 0.1%.

Remaining competitive in employee wages

Leon County bases annual employee raises on performance, and raises can be anywhere from 1% to 5% with the average being 3%.

Commissioner Bill Proctor said the county should find room in the budget for a 5% raise across the board, to offset the impact of inflation. Commissioners Nick Maddox and Carolyn Cummings also were in favor of finding a way to do that.

No action was taken at Tuesday's meeting but that's not to say it can't be brought up again at the next budget workshop.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigates a death in a home on Rivers Bank Way in Northwest Tallahassee on Monday, April 1, 2024. LCSO media relations executive director Shonda Knight said that it appeared a woman was shot and killed inside the residence.

Sheriff's Office recruits can expect new starting pay

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is anticipating an estimated growth in their budget. That's because the county is looking to increase the base pay for sworn officers from $50,000 to $60,000.

That would put them on par with the Tallahassee Police Department.

Looking ahead

The next budget workshop will be held June 18 in the County Commission Chambers, Leon County Courthouse, 301 S. Monroe St.

Arianna Otero is the City Solutions Reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact her via email at AOtero@tallahassee.com or on Twitter/X: @ari_v_otero.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Three takeaways from Leon County budget workshop