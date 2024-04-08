Three of the ten largest jackpot winnings in US history have come from California

(FOX40.COM) — The fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history was recently won in Oregon, however, in California, large lottery jackpot wins have become somewhat of a normal thing.

According to Powerball’s website, the winning ticket was sold in Portland, the largest city in Oregon, and was purchased on Saturday. The winning numbers were 22-27-44-52-69 and the Powerball number was 9. With the lottery set at $1.33 billion, the amount won by the ticketholder from Oregon had a cash value of $621 million.

Mega Millions lottery ticket matching 5 numbers drawn sold in Sacramento

Oregon’s Powerball winner joins a list of eight other people in the United States who have won jackpots valued at $1 billion or more, with the first one happening in 2016 when three separate families from California, Florida, and Tennessee won a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot.

The largest Powerball jackpot in US history was won by Edwin Castro in Southern California, totaling $2.04 billion. The ticket was sold in Nov. 2022 at Joe’s Service Center in an unincorporated community near Los Angeles.

Here is a list of the largest jackpots won in the US and the state where the tickets were sold.

When someone wins the lottery, they can accept their winnings in a lump sum (all at once) or over 30 annual payments.

Story continues

Man turns $500 into $1 million with Scratchers from Sacramento liquor store

According to AARP, the advantages of accepting the lump sum are attractive because the winner can invest a large amount of money at once, leading to larger future dividends. Also, if the winner is dealing with a financial crisis, clearing large amounts of debt becomes much easier.

However, when a winner accepts the lump sum, they subject themselves to a higher tax rate compared to the annual payment option.

“Taxes take a big bite out of your winnings,” AARP said. “According to the USA Mega analysis, the annuity of a $1.13 billion jackpot would pay out $591.7 million after federal income taxes and state taxes, compared to the lump-sum payout of $280.9 million.”

The largest jackpot winner in US history, Edwin Castro, chose the lump sum amount of $997.6 million.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.