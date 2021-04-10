U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,128.80
    +31.63 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,800.60
    +297.03 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,900.19
    +70.88 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.47
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.34
    -0.26 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -14.10 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1905
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0340 (+2.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6500
    +0.3860 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,122.20
    +696.54 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.89
    +8.34 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,915.75
    -26.47 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

These are the three things you should invest your savings in

Beatriz Gaspar
·2 min read

When you start making money , the first thing you think about is spending it on what you have wanted for a long time. However, your decision may lead to an uncertain future.

"Start saving from your first Sunday," is the recommendation made by José Antonio Ezquerra, director of Finamex Casa de Bolsa. Because in our country there is no culture of savings or proper money management, according to the executive, most of the people who receive an income do not think about investing it. And for the most part, they measure the importance of this until they have children, which is the moment where saving is almost impossible.

By 2050, the majority of the population that is young today will be 80 years old and may not have access to sufficient retirement savings, while institutions could face a major crisis due to the lack of economic resources to A Hostel.

The problem is aggravated when we discover that in Mexico there is no financial education, since there is a thinking based on false beliefs, since most are far from banks and prefer to inform them, such as the so-called tandas.

About 45 million Mexicans do not save, since 73% say that their income is not enough to do so, according to the 2014 National Survey of Financial Inclusion of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

Likewise, 19.8 million adults save informally and prefer to keep their money on the mattress, says Inegi.

Therefore, José Antonio Ezquerra shares three points in which you should invest your money from today:

  • Projects This area includes issues such as travel, university studies, cars, real estate.

  • Forecast. The manager recommends saving in case of any illness or accident.

  • Retirement. Saving from today will help you ensure a decent old age.

The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) advises to use formal savings in authorized institutions, if you need to know which organizations are accredited, find out at the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV).

Remember that before investing you should consult a specialist who can give you the best system according to your profile and your goals. In this regard, José Antonio Ezquerra states that "it is worth spending, but the most important thing is to save."

