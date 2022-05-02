U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,128.81
    -3.12 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.56
    -32.65 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,374.74
    +40.10 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.43
    +18.33 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.35
    -3.34 (-3.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.30
    -49.40 (-2.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.58 (-2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    -0.0034 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9830
    +0.0960 (+3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2510
    -0.0060 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2200
    +0.3900 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,805.61
    +773.50 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.30
    -0.35 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Three Town and Country Financial Corporation Directors Retire in April 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Town and Country Financial Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TWCF

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Town and Country Financial Corporation (OTC Pink: TWCF) Board members retired in April 2022. Mark O. Roberts, Jr., John S. Cobb, and Bart J. Solon retired as of the company’s Annual Stockholder’s meeting after a combined 76 years of service.

Mark O. Roberts, Jr.

Mark Roberts, Jr., has served as a member of the Board for 48 years, beginning in 1974. Known for his witty humor and optimistic character, Mark has been a pillar on the Board and has contributed significantly to our success. During his tenure, he has seen Town and Country Bank grow from $25 million in assets to over $900 million and expand into eight markets.

In addition to his long-time commitment to Town and Country Bank, Mark is a life member of the University of Arkansas Alumni Association and the University of Illinois Alumni Association. He has an extensive history of community service and has served on several Boards, including the Sangamo Club.

"It has been my extreme pleasure to have worked with Mark over the past 48 years that he has been a Director of Town and Country Bank," says David Kirschner, Board Member and Executive Chairman of Town and Country Financial Corporation. "Never one to miss the opportunity, Mark became legendary in the board room for his 'Motion to Adjourn' tagline. I will miss Mark's wit and wisdom after he retires."

John S. Cobb

John Cobb joined the Town and Country Bank Board of Directors in 2000. During his 22 years of service, he has contributed years of leadership experience and strategically brought the company forward. In 2021, he became an advisory board member to help advance Board development and governance.

John practiced law at Samuels, Miller, Schroeder & Sly, LLP, and was recognized as one of the Top Ten Business Lawyers in Downstate Illinois in the Leading Lawyer Network Magazine. John has years of community involvement and leadership, previously serving as Chair of the James Millikin Estate and Chair of the Illinois Secretary of State's Corporate Acts Advisory Committee.

"John's wisdom and counsel have helped guide the company through multiple acquisitions and mergers," says Kirschner. "He has always emphasized the benefits of good board governance. I will miss sitting next to John after he retires.”

Bart J. Solon

Bart Solon joined the Town and Country Bank Board of Directors in 2016. He is an entrepreneur who founded Partners Bank in 1999, where he served as Chairman and CEO. He founded and served as the Director of the Lynn F. Solon Foundation, whose mission is to improve the lives of individuals with diabetes and disabilities.

During his six years of service, Bart's entrepreneurial mindset has contributed to Town and Country's strategic planning in countless ways.

"Bart's familiarity with the Metro East area was invaluable to us as we expanded into that market," says Kirschner. "His experience and illustrious career as a bank CEO and Director and his financial acumen have been extremely helpful to us not only on the Board but also on the Loan and Audit Committees. I will miss Bart's many contributions to the Board after he retires."

At the company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on April 28, 2022, the following Directors were elected to serve for the ensuing year: David E. Kirschner, Micah R. Bartlett, Donald H. Evans, Lou H. Dixon, Jennifer Maddox-Wagner, Scott E. Garwood, and Marcus A. Perry.

About Town and Country Financial Corporation

Town and Country Financial Corporation, headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, operates as the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank including the Bank's subsidiary, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. (TCBMSI), with locations throughout the central, west-central, and metro-east areas of Illinois.

While the Company specializes in commercial banking and mortgage lending, additional products and services offered through its 10 branch offices include retail banking, affordable housing finance options, Small Business Administration 504 and 7(a) loan programs, trust and investments, and agricultural banking. The Company, under TCBMSI, operates Community Mortgage Partners as a third-party provider for residential mortgages to other financial institutions throughout the United States. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF.

Contact: Savannah Coady
Phone: 217.321.3529
Email: scoady@townandcountrybank.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Amazon's Stock Crashed. Is It Time to Buy?

    Investors have plenty to worry about, including the escalating conflict in Europe, global supply chain disruptions, and the possibility that the Federal Reserve's plan to tame inflation will drive the economy into a recession. Against this backdrop, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has no shortage of challenges. Together, these and other issues resulted in Amazon's e-commerce sales falling 3% year over year in the first quarter, while its costs rose significantly.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockStocks Wobble With 10-Year Bond Yield Close to 3%: Markets WrapJapanese institutional manage

  • Teladoc: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the 40% Drop?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares crashed 40% in one trading session this past week after the company delivered bad news: The telehealth giant recorded a $6.6 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge and slashed annual guidance. The stock already was suffering prior to this, as investors worried about competition and about when Teladoc might make it to profitability. Let's take a look at Teladoc's situation, and then consider what might be the right decision for you.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

    These fundamentally strong but beaten-down growth stocks have the firepower to outlast any recession.

  • International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    International Business Machines Corporation's ( NYSE:IBM ) dividend will be increasing to US$1.65 on 10th of June. This...

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of June to...

  • Charlie Munger on Robinhood stock crash: 'God is getting just'

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger did some kicking of a downed dog on Saturday.

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Slumps: Time to Buy?

    Investors didn't hear what they wanted from copper miner Freeport-McMoRan's (NYSE: FCX) first-quarter earnings presentation. As a reminder, the investment case for Freeport-McMoRan rests on the idea that copper demand is headed higher due to underlying industrial demand coupled with its increased use in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and the trend toward electrification in the economy. In short, the outlook for copper prices is good, and Freeport-McMoRan stands well placed to benefit due to its production capability.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold

    If the direction of their stock prices is all you know about different companies, then you're probably better off buying ones in an uptrend. Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) have all fallen by more than one-third from their previous peaks. In addition to recording a $7.6 billion loss on its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian, Amazon told investors to expect significantly less revenue this year than investment bank analysts had forecast.

  • Storied VC says investors are unlearning the lessons of the last bull market. Jeff Bezos says you should listen.

    Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist who made a $11 million bet in Uber in 2011, has a warning for tech investors.