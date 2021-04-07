Three UBS Private Wealth Advisors in Greater Florida named to the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list

TAMPA, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that three Private Wealth Advisors in the firm's Greater Florida Market have been named to the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for 2021.

"We are thrilled that these exemplary advisors are recognized again for their long-standing commitment to serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutions throughout Florida," said Lane Strumlauf, Southeast Market Head of UBS Private Wealth Management.

"This award further honors their outstanding achievements, commitment and dedication to clients," said Gregory Kadet, Greater Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA.

Christopher Aitken, CIMA®, has been named to Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors list, Top 1,000 Financial Advisors list, and Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list every year eligible from 2006 to 2020. Chris is skilled in understanding the complex financial needs of affluent individuals and institutions, and is based in Ponte Vedra.

Manish Mehta, CFA®, CFP®, has been named to the Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for five consecutive years. He specializes in multigenerational wealth management and legacy planning, and is based in Orlando.

Jason Stephens, CFP®, has been named to the Barron's Top 1200 Financial Advisors list for eight consecutive years. He provides his clients with comprehensive wealth management, legacy planning, and philanthropic strategies, and is based in Naples.

With an average industry tenure of 30 years, this year's Top 1,200 advisors and their teams typically serve 750 households, with an average of $14 million to invest. They each manage about $3 billion in client assets and have an average client-retention rate of 98.4%.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors .

