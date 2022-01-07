U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,677.03
    -19.02 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,231.66
    -4.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,935.90
    -144.96 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,179.81
    -26.56 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.52 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.50
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.19 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    +0.0065 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    +0.0054 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5500
    -0.2900 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,587.28
    -1,645.40 (-3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.10
    +6.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

Three Valley Copper Announces Grant of Deferred Share Units and Restricted Share Units

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Three Valley Copper Corp.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: TVC) Three Valley Copper Corp. (“Three Valley Copper” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted 164,645 Deferred Share Units (DSUs) to directors and 105,374 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to the CEO pursuant to its long-term incentive plan for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

The Company intends to grant DSUs quarterly to its directors, with each grant representing one-half of each director’s board retainer, payable in cash or common shares of the Company, upon the holder ceasing to be a director of the Company.

The RSUs granted to the CEO represent 20% of the base compensation of the CEO and are payable in common shares of the Company on exercise, and vest on January 1 of the second calendar year after the date of grant. The Company intends to grant additional RSUs representing 20% of the base compensation of the CEO on a quarterly basis.

About Three Valley Copper

Three Valley Copper, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is focused on growing copper production from, and further exploration of, its primary asset, Minera Tres Valles. Located in Salamanca, Chile, MTV is 95.1% owned by the Company and MTV's main assets are the Minera Tres Valles mining complex and its 46,000 hectares of exploratory lands. For more information about the Company, please visit www.threevalleycopper.com.

For further information:

Michael Staresinic
Chief Executive Officer
T: (416) 943-7107
E: mstaresinic@threevalleycopper.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com
T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

United States
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
threevalley@rbmilestone.com
www.rbmilestone.com

Source: Three Valley Copper.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Recommended Stories

  • 8 Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why Canopy, Sundial, and Tilray Stocks Just Popped

    Cannabis stocks are glowing green on Friday, with Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) tacking on a 2% gain as of 1:45 p.m. ET, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) up 2.6%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) leading the pack higher with a 5.2% gain. In one way, that's kind of surprising -- after all, both Tilray and Canopy Growth had their price targets cut yesterday by analysts at NYC wealth management firm Alliance Global Partners. Because as it turns out, there's a lot of money to be made from marijuana -- for the governments that legalize it.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid Stocks Are All Over the Map Today

    Electric car stocks have been pretty volatile so far this year -- but today may take the cake. From a 6.5% drop earlier today, shares of Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) have recovered all their losses and then some. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on the other hand might be the stock to beat in electric cars, but it's having a hard time keeping up with Rivian today -- down 3.3% as Rivian rises.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    2021 was a mixed year for growth stocks; these three picks could outperform in 2022 and for years to come.

  • ARK stocks 'have been beaten to a pulp' in recent tech slide, strategist says

    Michele Schneider,&nbsp;Marketgauge.com&nbsp;Partner and Director of Trading Research & Education, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to deliver some technical analysis on tech stocks, the Nasdaq, transportation ETFs, cyclical stocks, China stocks, and bitcoin.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped Again Today

    No doubt about it -- this week has been a good one to own stock in Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Today, Alibaba got even more good news (of a sort) when JPMorgan lowered its price target -- but agreed with Benchmark that no matter how you measure it, Alibaba's stock price is still too low. As of 11:45 a.m. ET, Alibaba shares are up 4.1% on the news, bringing the stock's gains for the week to more than 10%.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    What do you think of roller coasters? We may be in for one in 2022, with the markets showing higher volatility – and perhaps a lower net gain – than last year. Headwinds include rising inflation, the Fed’s likely actions to tighten monetary policy in response, and increased labor costs. Tailwinds may include that same Fed action, as it carries potential to blunt a ‘stagflationary’ period, and a likely political shift waiting in the fall. Writing from Wells Fargo, senior equity strategist Christo

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Innovative AI players UiPath and Upstart -- and their shareholders -- are poised to benefit from this rapidly growing tech trend.

  • Bank of America Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    With its fingers in the pies of everything from gaming, data center and crypto to auto and the metaverse, Nvidia (NVDA) has seen outstanding success both in real-world performance and from an investing perspective over the past few years. Following conversations with Nvidia’s CFO, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya is confident the chip giant will keep on outperforming. “We continue to believe the company is best positioned to address several of the most important, multi-decade secular growth op

  • Why MercadoLibre, Coupang, and DoorDash Plunged This Week

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) all fell hard this week, with these stocks down 14.2%, 12.7%, and 7.8%, respectively, through the end of trading on Thursday. Earlier this week, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb made several media appearances in which he gave good news on omicron. Well, a faster reopening and higher economic growth have come with inflation, at least in recent months.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022 and Beyond

    Here are two facts about the healthcare industry. Let's look at two healthcare giants that have the tools to continue rewarding shareholders for many years to come: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical has struggled amid the pandemic.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Back Today

    Up again, down again semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is... down again in Friday afternoon trading, falling 2.9% through 12:45 p.m. ET. After dropping along with the rest of the tech sector early in the week, Nvidia shares perked up briefly yesterday after Bank of America named Nvidia a "top compute pick" for 2022. The selling resumed today, however, despite some positive commentary from Citigroup.

  • Stock awards launch Apple CEO Tim Cook's 2021 pay into the stratosphere

    Apple's new SEC filing shows just how much the company appreciates having CEO Tim Cook at the helm — in terms of how much he's paid, anyway.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Crashed Today

    Latin American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) calls Argentina home but does 60% of its business to the north in Brazil -- and that could become a problem for MercadoLibre stock this year. Warning of storm clouds on the horizon, investment bank Jefferies downgraded MercadoLibre stock this morning. Not only did Jefferies cut its rating on MercadoLibre (from "buy" to "hold"), says StreetInsider.com, but the banker also cut its price target on MercadoLibre stock from $2,000 to just $1,250.

  • GameStop stock gains decrease after boom on crypto news

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines the market action surrounding GameStop and AMC after the meme stocks announce engagements with the NFT and cryptocurrency trading spaces.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed in December and Continues to Fall

    Hot electric vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) lost steam in December and tumbled 19% during the month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nio put a major investor concern to rest the very first day of December and then went on to host an impressive annual day event that gave investors in the EV stock much to look forward to. The stock, though, failed to sustain momentum as investors tried to gauge the potential impact of macroeconomic concerns and ever-rising competition in Nio's home market on the EV maker's prospects.

  • You don’t have to choose between growth and value with these six technology stocks — they’re a blend of both

    Honeywell, Oracle and Juniper are among better-valued companies that may weather roiling markets and return decent dividend income to shareholders.

  • Why Enphase Energy Fell 7.2% on Thursday

    Shares of solar energy stock Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 7.2% in trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its most recent meeting. The Federal Reserve said in minutes from its most recent meeting that it may need to raise rates sooner than expected. As a result, yields rose in the market with the 10-year Treasury rising two basis points today, and yields are now up 29 basis points over the past month.