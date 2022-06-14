U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,764.00
    +13.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,615.00
    +88.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,349.00
    +52.50 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,721.60
    +5.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.96
    +0.03 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.10
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    -0.13 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0409
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    +0.2100 (+6.65%)
     

  • Vix

    34.02
    +6.27 (+22.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2142
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2570
    -0.1490 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,976.45
    -4,829.94 (-18.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.20
    -99.68 (-18.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,412.55
    -574.89 (-2.13%)
     

Three Valley Copper Announces MTV Files for Creditor Protection in Chile

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Three Valley Copper Corp.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TVCCF
Three Valley Copper Corp.
Three Valley Copper Corp.

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: TVC) (OTCQB: TVCCF) Three Valley Copper Corp. (“Three Valley Copper” or the “Company”) today announced that Minera Tres Valles SpA (“MTV”), the Company’s 95.1% Chilean copper mining subsidiary, has commenced reorganization proceedings by filing a Judicial Restructuring Procedure (“JRP”) in Chile to seek protection from creditors to give MTV a further opportunity to seek a long-term financing solution to ensure MTV’s continuity of operations. This is similar to filing for creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act in Canada.

After careful consideration of all available alternatives following thorough consultation with its advisors, the Company and MTV determined that it was in the best interests of MTV to file for an application for creditor protection under the JRP.

The initial court order sought is expected to provide a stay of creditor claims and the exercise of contractual rights providing the necessary protection to allow MTV to continue its focus on sourcing a long-term financial partner that will encourage its creditors to restructure their debts leading to a secure financial foundation to grow MTV’s business.

With this announcement, MTV expects its underground contractor for the Papomono mine to immediately demobilize and all processing of ore from third party miners to temporarily halt. The infrastructure of Papomono built to date is expected to remain stable for the next 3 to 6 months and MTV expects to continue producing copper cathode from the existing material on the heap leach into August 2022.

To date, Anglo American Marketing Limited and a fund managed by Kimura Capital (the “Senior Lenders” to MTV) have not reached agreement between themselves to further support MTV in the future nor has longer-term capital been sourced. The Company is not encouraged by the most recent dialogue with the Senior Lenders and believes there is a low probability that financial support from the Senior Lenders will be available.

MTV has initiated a full care and maintenance program in parallel with the JRP filing that will likely result in the termination of over 200 direct employees leaving 15 remaining to operate the plant and other necessary functions. In doing so, MTV expects that upon receipt from the Chilean courts of the initial court order (in approximately 2 to 3 weeks), MTV will be able to extend its cash resources into August 2022.

If the initial court order is not granted, it is expected that MTV could be forced to liquidate or be sold, which could adversely impact the Company’s ability to recover any or all of the Company’s investment in MTV. The public company, Three Valley Copper, is expected to continue as a going concern even if a liquidation event occurs at MTV. If MTV is successful in restructuring its existing debt and in sourcing additional financing, there will likely be a material dilution to the Company’s ownership interest in MTV, including the possibility that the Company would no longer hold majority control of MTV.

Filing for a JRP is an event of default under the senior secured facility agreement entered into between MTV, the Senior Lenders and the Company. As a result of the current financial situation of MTV, certain defaults of the senior secured debt facility have occurred and are continuing. While the Senior Lenders have not provided a notice thereof to MTV, they have expressly reserved their rights.

The Company will provide a further update on the JRP as the application proceeds.

About Three Valley Copper

Three Valley Copper, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada is focused on copper production from, and its primary asset, Minera Tres Valles. Located in Salamanca, Chile, MTV is 95.1% owned by the Company and MTV's main assets are the Minera Tres Valles mining complex and its 46,000 hectares of exploratory lands. For more information about the Company, please visit www.threevalleycopper.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, contain forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as the "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains Forward-Looking Statements pertaining to: expected cash flow and capital resources; ability of the Company to continue as a going concern; ability of MTV to comply with the terms of its existing debt facility and other material agreements; advancement of ongoing projects, expectations regarding the JRP and the affects of any potential order, and expectations regarding debt restructuring and additional financing.

Although TVC believes that the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievements. A number of factors or assumptions have been used to develop the Forward-Looking Statements, including: the availability of certain consumables (including water) and services and the prices for power, sulfuric acid and other key supplies; expected labour and materials costs and available supply; certain tax rates, including the allocation of certain tax attributes, being applicable to MTV; the continued availability of quality management; expected ability to repay the indebtedness of MTV; the JRP is a procedure available to MTV; and MTV will be able to maintain sufficient staff to continue processing operations.

Actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Statements should assumptions underlying the Forward-Looking Statements prove incorrect or should one or more risks or other factors materialize, including: (i) possible variations in grade or recovery rates; (ii) copper price fluctuations and uncertainties; (iii) delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; (iv) risks associated with the mining industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to mineral reserves, production, costs and expenses; and labour, health, safety and environmental risks) and risks associated with the other portfolio companies' industries in general; (v) performance of the counterparty to the ENAMI contract; (vi) risks associated with investments in emerging markets; (vii) general economic, market and business conditions; (viii) market volatility that would affect the ability to enter or exit investments; (ix) commodity price and foreign exchange fluctuations and uncertainties; (x) risks associated with catastrophic events, manmade disasters, terrorist attacks, wars and other conflicts, or an outbreak of a public health pandemic or other public health crises, including COVID-19; (xi) those risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Management" in TVC’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2021; and (xii) those risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" or incorporated by reference into TVC’s Annual Information Form dated March 3, 2021. The Forward-Looking Statements speak only as of the date hereof, unless otherwise specifically noted, and the Company does not assume any obligation to publicly update any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable Canadian securities laws.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources

This news release may use the terms "measured", "indicated" and "inferred" mineral resources. Historically, while such terms were recognized and required by Canadian regulations, they were not recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The SEC has adopted amendments to its disclosure rules to modernize the mineral property disclosure requirements for issuers whose securities are registered with the SEC under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These amendments became effective February 25, 2019 (the “SEC Modernization Rules”) with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements for mining registrants that were included in SEC Industry Guide 7, which will be rescinded from and after the required compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of “measured”, “indicated” and “inferred” mineral resources. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of “proven mineral reserves” and “probable mineral reserves” to be substantially similar to the corresponding Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum definitions, as required by NI 43-101. Investors are cautioned that "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of measured or indicated mineral resources will ever be converted into mineral reserves. United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists or is economically or legally mineable.

For further information:

Michael Staresinic
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: (416) 943-7107
E: mstaresinic@threevalleycopper.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com
T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Source: Three Valley Copper Corp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Recommended Stories

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • Oracle stock jumps after fourth-quarter earnings beat

    Oracle shares are moving higher after the company beat on both the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • 'Never say never': Wall Street contemplates a shock decision from the Fed

    Betting markets and some Wall Street firms are now predicting a larger-than-expected bump in short-term interest rates, expectations are Powell will stick to his communicated strategy of raising rates by 0.50% this week.

  • ‘Liquidation panic’ has taken over the stock, bond and crypto markets — and this may be the beginning of the end

    The U.S. stock market is experiencing a liquidation panic where everything is getting sold. Analysis from Rob Hanna of Quantifiable Edges suggests a rare Inverse Zweig Breadth Thrust (ZBT). Notwithstanding the fact that negative ZBTs were not part of Marty Zweig’s work as detailed in his book, “Winning on Wall Street,” this study is nearing “torturing the data until it talks” territory.

  • ‘We Will Shine’: Cathie Wood’s Optimism and Her 10 Most Ambitious Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s optimism and her 10 most ambitious stock picks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Cathie Wood’s 5 Most Ambitious Stock Picks. Cathie Wood, founder and chief executive officer of ARK Investment Management, joined Bloomberg on June 9 and defended her ARK Innovation ETF, […]

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Goldman Sachs Likes These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Triple-Digit Upside

    Stocks are down, that’s a given in almost any corner of the market, with - broadly speaking - only the energy sector and some outliers providing investors with any cheer in 2022. When will the tide turn? That’s anyone’s guess, but until it does, investors will need to hang tight and hope the cloudy macro picture clears eventually. However, that does not mean opportunities have completely dried up; the nice thing about the market-wide pullback is that some names have retreated to such an extent,

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Plunge; Fed Meeting, Key Inflation Report Next

    Dow Jones futures were higher following Monday's stock market plunge. Another pivotal inflation report is due out Tuesday.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)?

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last...

  • As tech melts down, a truth remains: Semiconductors are eating the world

    When tech, and more specifically semiconductor companies, grow, GDP grows. While forecasts vary, McKinsey places the semiconductor industry’s growth to become a trillion-dollar industry by 2030 based on what the consulting firm estimated to be 6% to 8% annual growth and around 2% annual price growth — all depending on the return of balance in supply and demand.

  • Why the Market Slump is Good News

    U.S. stocks are plunging to fresh lows for the year as a bear-market rally from their previous lows in late May gets wiped away. The big names that led the bull market for years are being humbled. The so-called FAANG stocks are all well off their highs from late 2021, none more so than Netflix which has dropped nearly 75% in less than 8 months.

  • Sell-Everything Markets Are Serving Up Healthier Doses of Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- With stocks, bonds and crypto plummeting, inflation out of control and months of Federal Reserve tightening to come, it’s starting to feel like everything that can go wrong in financial markets is. Panic is in the air. For traders looking for a silver lining, that’s about the best that can be said.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

    How far off is Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial...

  • Monday market meltdown: S&P 500 enters bear market, 10-year yield hits 11-year high

    Traders bet a fresh decades-high print on inflation will force the Federal Reserve to get even more aggressive than previously anticipated to help ease rising prices.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks fell today as investors digested inflation data from Friday and prepared for the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting tomorrow. The Nasdaq Composite had fallen almost 4% as of this writing. Shares of buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) had fallen close to 10% as of 10:25 a.m. ET today.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) can tell us which group is most...