Three XPO Logistics Leaders Named Top Women to Watch in Transportation

XPO Logistics, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • XPO
XPO Logistics, Inc.
XPO Logistics, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association honors Tamar Jimenez, Emily Phillips and Stacey Woods

GREENWICH, Conn., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, today announced that three of its leaders have been named Top Women to Watch in Transportation by the Women In Trucking Association:

Tamar Jimenez, Less-Than-Truckload Service Center Manager
Emily Phillips, Vice President, Advanced Solutions
Stacey Woods, Senior Vice President, Human Resources Operations

The annual Top Women to Watch awards highlight leading role models for gender equality in the traditionally male-oriented transportation industry. In 2019, XPO’s Josephine Berisha became the company’s first recipient of the award.

Berisha, chief human resources officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re delighted that Tamar, Emily and Stacey have received this national recognition from Women In Trucking. The accomplishments of these three outstanding women will inspire others to explore careers in transportation operations and technology.”

Women In Trucking is a non-profit organization with the mission to encourage the employment of women in the North American trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize the obstacles they face.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with 771 locations and approximately 42,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com and europe.xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com


