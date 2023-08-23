Three years after Middletown Wegmans plan died, new developer steps up with new ideas

MIDDLETOWN - Three years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic essentially killed a proposal to build a large shopping center between Kings Highway East and Kanes Lane, which would have brought a dine-in movie theater and a Wegmans supermarket to Route 35.

Now another developer has stepped forward to make a new proposal for the nearly 52-acre commercial property, a landmark with a sign out front featuring Calico, popularly nicknamed the evil clown. Circus Wines, Beers, & Spirits has a store on the property too.

On Monday night, the Township Committee named Middletown developer B. Duva Development as a redeveloper for the tract of land, part of the Circus Liquors Redevelopment Plan Area. It gives the developer 90 days to enter into a redevelopment agreement with the township, a proposal that will showcase its ideas for commercial and recreational uses for the property.

"The township has had preliminary discussions with a redeveloper who would like to build and have an opportunity to present a plan" to the township, Mayor Tony Perry told What's Going There. If approved, the redevelopment plan will set the zoning rules for a project which would still require full Planning Board approval.

Calico, nicknamed the evil clown, sits at the edge of a property that was slated to become the Shoppes at Middletown until the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the developer decided to not go forward.

Perry said the developer has an interest in creating "some type of recreational use" as well as retail sites on the property. "We're in the beginning stages," he said.

As part of its assignment of a redeveloper on Monday night, the Township Committee also agreed to a preliminary investigation into whether the township can use its redevelopment powers to condemn the property if needed to "further protect residents and Middletown from something going there that would be a detriment to the township," Perry said.

"The township is only going to do what is right for Middletown, for our residents, as a whole," the mayor said.

Representatives of B. Duva Development and the property owner, Mountain Hill, declined to comment.

This is the latest chapter in a saga that's been called Village 35 and goes back to 1992, when Joseph J. Azzolina Sr. and his family bought roughly 85 acres of land in the area with the intention of developing a shopping center, but township planning officials at the time were more interested in a town center.

Legal battles ensued and the Township Committee ultimately agreed to a proposal for a 400,000-square-foot retail center, with Wegmans as anchor, and a residential development with luxury townhomes and “affordable” units in the rear of the property.

Opposed by local residents, Purchase, New York-based National Realty & Development Corp. would eventually win Planning Board approval to build what it called the Shoppes at Middletown, a 342,000-square-foot shopping center.

But at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, two of its key tenants, including 24 Hour Fitness and CMX Theaters, filed for bankruptcy. Wegmans, the center's linchpin, pulled out and NRDC canceled its project before it was ever built, putting the property back on the market.

The residential development, Toll Brothers' Middletown Walk, is under construction with some units already for sale.

