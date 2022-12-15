U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,895.75
    -99.57 (-2.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,202.22
    -764.13 (-2.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,810.53
    -360.36 (-3.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.61
    -45.85 (-2.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.17
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0644
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2205
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6070
    -0.1330 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,385.28
    -460.12 (-2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.18
    -7.58 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,669.92
    -381.78 (-1.36%)
     

ThreeD Capital Inc. Acquires Securities of Infinitii AI Inc.

ThreeD Capital Inc
·2 min read
ThreeD Capital Inc
ThreeD Capital Inc

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, announces that through a series of transactions ending on December 12, 2022 (the “Acquisition”), ThreeD acquired ownership and control of an aggregate of 1,400,000 common shares (the “Subject Shares”) of Infinitii AI Inc. (the “Company” or “Infinitii”). The Subject Shares represented approximately 1.1% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the time. As a result of the Acquisition, the percentage ownership held by ThreeD increased by 2.6% from the last early warning report filed in connection with the acquisition of Infinitii shares, from which ThreeD reported a 12.1% ownership on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of warrants held.

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, ThreeD owned and controlled an aggregate of 15,459,000 common shares and 2,000,000 warrants of Infinitii, representing approximately 12.2% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 13.6% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the outstanding warrants).

Immediately following the Acquisition, ThreeD owned and controlled an aggregate of 16,859,000 common shares and 2,000,000 warrants of Infinitii, representing approximately 13.3% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 14.7% on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of the outstanding warrants).

The Subject Shares were purchased through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by ThreeD are managed for investment purposes, and ThreeD could increase or decrease its investments in Infinitii at any time, or continue to maintain its current position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

The Subject Shares were acquired for proceeds of an average price of approximately $0.031 per Subject Share, or total aggregate cost of $43,500.

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:

Lynn Chapman, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
chapman@threedcap.com

Phone: 416-941-8900

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.


Recommended Stories

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • Why Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft Are All Falling Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were all sliding this morning as investors processed the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike and as investors worry that the Fed could potentially tip the economy into a recession. Making matters worse today, the latest data shows that retail sales are slowing down. As a result, Apple had fallen by 3.4%, Amazon had plunged 4%, and Microsoft had tumbled by 3.1% at 11:31 a.m. ET.

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed, and Intel and Qualcomm Followed Today

    In early trading, shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), a manufacturer of computer hard disk drives and solid state drives, plunged more than 10%. Worse, the damage seems to be spreading throughout the computer hardware industry, with shares of semiconductors specialist Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbling 3.3%, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) following everyone else lower -- down 3.8%. This morning, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) downgraded Western Digital stock from neutral to sell and cut its price target 28% to just $31 a share.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Adobe, United States Steel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why Verizon Stock Is Up Today

    It's been a tough year for holders of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), with fears about churn in the mobile phone market and the company's massive capital expenditures requirements in the years to come weighing on the stock. Shares of Verizon traded up as much as 2.5% on Thursday following the upgrade, on a day when the broader markets were down by a similar amount. Verizon is a major player in an increasingly commoditized business where little seems to differentiate various competitors.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. "The Twitter nightmare continues."

  • Enghouse Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

    Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) today announced its fourth quarter (unaudited) and year-end financial results for period ended October 31, 2022. All the financial information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Why Costco Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) were falling today in response to a weak retail sales report this morning and as the broad market reacted to the Federal Reserve interest rate hike yesterday, as well as rate hikes from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this morning. As of 12:42 p.m. ET, Costco stock was down 3.7% on the news, while the S&P 500 had lost 2.5%. Of all of those news items, the slowing retail sales report may be the most troubling for Costco.

  • Nvidia's CEO Just Gave Investors 1 Million Reasons to Sell or Buy

    In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Dow drops more than 600 points following Fed rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets reacted to the Fed 0.50% rate hike and Chair Powell's press conference.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential to Buy Ahead of 2023

    This year's economic slowdown dealt a blow to technology investors, who are contending with rivers of red ink in their portfolios. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 stock market index has declined by 29% in 2022 so far, but a cohort of stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have fared significantly worse. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) each lost more than 80% of their value from their all-time high stock prices, but that might not be a fair representation of their underlying businesses, which are still growing and improving.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Lost Its Charge This Week

    Goldman Sachs issued a sell rating on QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) this week, and investors are apparently heeding the advice. As of Thursday afternoon, shares of the battery manufacturer were down 10% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, due to uncertainty over whether QuantumScape will ever make good on its promise. QuantumScape is one of a handful of companies working to commercialize a solid-state battery, a technology that in theory offers a lot of upside over the lithium-ion batteries currently used to power electric vehicles.

  • ‘Things will be less rosy’: Billionaire Howard Marks likes these 2 high-yield dividend stocks for protection

    With inflation rates this year reaching levels not seen since the early 1980s, and the Fed taking aggressive interests rate hikes in its attempt to tame it, these issues have been hot topics in 2022. This is a conversation unlikely to go away anytime soon, however, according to legendary investor Howard Marks. “Inflation and interest rates are highly likely to remain the dominant considerations influencing the investment environment for the next several years,” the billionaire said in a recent n

  • Stocks could face another explosion of volatility Friday as $4 trillion of options expire in ‘quadruple witching’

    Stocks have been on a wild ride this week, and conditions could still get weirder as traders brace for "quadruple witching" on Friday, when a flurry of equity options and futures contracts expire.

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.

  • TransAlta Renewables Announces Outlook for 2023

    TransAlta Renewables Announces Outlook for 2023

  • Here’s What Makes Icahn Enterprises (IEP) an Attractive Investment

    CrossingBridge Advisors, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The fund continues to find “money-good” bonds and leveraged loans that have attractive yields with potential for additional upside if anticipated events come to pass. On the other hand, the fund is avoiding industries […]

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, and Skyworks Solutions Fell Hard Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: TSM), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) all fell hard on Thursday, dropping 2.2%, 4.1%, and 2.8%, respectively, as of 2:40 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, but since the semiconductor sector is known to be quite cyclical, virtually all chip stocks took it on the chin Thursday, as a combination of macroeconomic data points and Federal Reserve commentary sparked recession fears.

  • Why Carvana Rose Then Fell This Morning

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) had been motoring higher on Thursday morning, rising 6% at one point, but as of 11:07 a.m. ET it had reversed course and was heading lower again with the stock down 1.7%. Carvana's shares had rocketed as much as 16% higher yesterday on the analyst news, but ended the day up 9%. It should perhaps have been a sign of what to expect this morning as the fundamentals of Carvana's business didn't change all that much from the previous negativity.

  • Why The Trade Desk Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), an advertising platform company, were plunging today after an analyst at Jefferies downgraded the company's stock and lowered his price target for its shares. Jefferies analyst James Heaney downgraded The Trade Desk to a hold rating, down from his previous buy rating today. Heaney said that The Trade Desk has a "rich" valuation right now, though he also added that the company has "best-in-class" fundamentals.