U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,460.83
    +13.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,499.85
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.26
    +51.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.07
    -6.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.99
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    -0.0057 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4130
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,464.75
    -1,564.55 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.63
    -43.95 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

ThreeD Capital Inc. Announces Contracting of Investor Awareness Services

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ThreeD Capital Inc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK / OTCQX:IDKFF) a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Florton Artias Consulting Inc. (the “Consultant”) pursuant to which the Consultant will provide investor awareness services to the Company. For these services, the Company will issue 300,000 stock options exercisable into common shares of ThreeD at an exercise price of $1.13 per share. The options vest immediately and expire in two years from grant date.

The contractual services of the Consultant are to commence as of the date of this new release and will continue for a two-year period. The Consultant will engage with investors in various social media platforms, to facilitate greater investor awareness and widespread dissemination of ThreeD Capital’s news.

Details of the Consultant are as follows:

Florton Artias Consulting Inc.
Phone: 604-644-8571
Email: flortonartias@gmail.com

About ThreeD Capital Inc.

ThreeD is a publicly-traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors. ThreeD’s investment strategy is to invest in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors globally. ThreeD seeks to invest in early stage, promising companies where it may be the lead investor and can additionally provide investees with advisory services and access to the Company’s ecosystem.

For further information:

Lynn Chapman, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Chapman@threedcap.com

Phone: 416-941-8900

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements with respect to the future investments by the Company. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.


Recommended Stories

  • Biden undermines his own climate goals

    Biden undermines his own climate goals

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Sundial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.

  • Palantir revenue jumps, eBay sees growth slowdown, Bumble raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman break down some of Wednesday’s early market movers, which include: Palantir raising its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook after seeing a 49% revenue jump in its second quarter, eBay forecasting a Q2 revenue below estimates as e-commerce sees a decline in customer traffic, Sonos raising its outlook after posting a surprise profit, and Bumble enduring through concerns about the Delta variant as user activity continues to surge causing company to increases its guidance.

  • Wish stock tanks 18% as e-commerce company says demand slowed, costs rose more than expected

    Shares of ContextLogic Inc fell more than 18% late Wednesday after the parent of e-commerce site Wish said demand for its products slowed, fewer users and active buyers used it, and costs rose more than it had expected.

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Why Desktop Metal Popped -- and ExOne Stock Soared

    It seems The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) and Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) are two great tastes that taste great together. Both makers of industrial 3D printing machines, both companies that reported earnings yesterday, these companies have now announced that they plan to merge. Now here's how they differ: As of 10:45 a.m. EDT today, Desktop Metal stock is up a respectable 2.3% on the earnings and merger news, but ExOne shares are rocketing 40.8%.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Welcome to Coupang Inc.'s quarterly earnings conference call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Please refer to today's earnings release as well as the risks and uncertainties described in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 13, 2021 and in other filings made with the SEC for information about factors which could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • When Will Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Become Profitable?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lightning eMotors, Inc.'s ( NYSE:ZEV ) business as it appears the company...

  • Why KnowBe4 Stock Was Soaring Thursday

    Shares of security awareness company KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) were soaring on Thursday after the company disclosed the pricing of its upcoming common stock offering. As of 12:00 p.m. EDT, KnowBe4 stock is up 23.2% for the trading day. On Aug. 12, KnowBe4 announced it would be selling 10.4 million shares of its common stock at a price of $20.75 a share.

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Our investments made us ‘the most profitable cannabis company’: Trulieve CEO

    Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's latest earnings report and weigh in on the outlook for the cannabis industry.&nbsp;